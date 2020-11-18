  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Cunard Announces Record 2020/21 Australia Cruise Season
Princess Cruises Launches Largest Ever Australia Summer Season
Australian Cruise Industry Growth Slows While New Zealand Breaks Records
670-Passenger Pacific Princess Cruise Ship To Be Based in Australia
P&O Cruises Announces 2021 Cruise Program Highlights With a New Ship for Brisbane
Celebrity, Azamara Cancel Entire 2020-2021 Australian Cruise Season
Royal Caribbean Redeploys Select Ships in Australia, Caribbean For Winter 2021-2022
Coral Expeditions to Cruise to New Zealand, South Pacific in 2021-2022
Celebrity Cruises Announces Australia Return of Celebrity Eclipse in 2022-23
Princess Debuts 2023 Australia World Cruise, Itineraries for 2022-2023
Celebrity Cruises Brings Celebrity Eclipse Down Under in 2021-2022
Atrium on Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity Cruises Brings Celebrity Eclipse Down Under in 2021-2022

Celebrity Cruises Brings Celebrity Eclipse Down Under in 2021-2022
Atrium on Celebrity Eclipse

November 18, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(4:09 a.m. aEST) -- Celebrity Cruises will send Celebrity Eclipse on a series of voyages to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific between October 2021 and April 2022.

Celebrity's recently announced southern summer 2021-2022 itineraries will include 19 different sailings aboard the its 2,852-passenger ship throughout Australia along with port calls in Fiji and New Zealand. Also featured will be a variety of short-break getaway sailings.

The news comes on the heels of Celebrity's announcement that it will offer an increased presence in the Caribbean during the Northern winter 2021-2022 season, deploying six vessels to the region. Celebrity will also offer European and South American journeys during this time frame as well.

In Ocober, the Royal Caribbean Group, which includes Celebrity, cancelled its entire Australia and New Zealand 2020/21 summer season, so this news will come as a boost for Australian and New Zealand cruisers.

Sample itineraries of the line's Australia and South Pacific deployments include 10-night voyages to New Zealand; an 11-night Great Barrier Reef voyage departing February 8, 2022; and a short break cruise between Sydney and Hobart departing on December 4, 2021.

Celebrity states the new itineraries were curated from feedback from guests and travel partners alike.

"Bringing the unique desires of the Australian and New Zealand guest to the forefront of our programming has allowed us to deliver on what our local market desires from a holiday experience and in turn, support our regional tourism market," said Tim Jones, Celebrity Cruises Australia & APAC's vice president and managing director.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.