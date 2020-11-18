Celebrity Cruises Brings Celebrity Eclipse Down Under in 2021-2022

(4:09 a.m. aEST) -- Celebrity Cruises will send Celebrity Eclipse on a series of voyages to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific between October 2021 and April 2022.

Celebrity's recently announced southern summer 2021-2022 itineraries will include 19 different sailings aboard the its 2,852-passenger ship throughout Australia along with port calls in Fiji and New Zealand. Also featured will be a variety of short-break getaway sailings.

The news comes on the heels of Celebrity's announcement that it will offer an increased presence in the Caribbean during the Northern winter 2021-2022 season, deploying six vessels to the region. Celebrity will also offer European and South American journeys during this time frame as well.

In Ocober, the Royal Caribbean Group, which includes Celebrity, cancelled its entire Australia and New Zealand 2020/21 summer season, so this news will come as a boost for Australian and New Zealand cruisers.

Sample itineraries of the line's Australia and South Pacific deployments include 10-night voyages to New Zealand; an 11-night Great Barrier Reef voyage departing February 8, 2022; and a short break cruise between Sydney and Hobart departing on December 4, 2021.

Celebrity states the new itineraries were curated from feedback from guests and travel partners alike.