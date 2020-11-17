  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Saga Cruises Announces HRH The Duchess of Cornwall as Godmother of New Ship
Just Back From Cunard's Queen Elizabeth in Alaska: A Cruise for the Elegant Explorer
Cunard's 2021 Programme to Feature 123 Destinations Plus Extended Port Stays
Cunard Will Homeport in Victoria, BC for Additional 2020 Alaska Cruises
Cruise Ships Redeploy From Asia
2020 Alaska Cruise Season Suffers as Cruise Lines Struggle With Deployment
Cunard Pauses Cruises Until Spring 2021, Cancels 2021 World Cruise, Moves Sailings
Cunard To Offer Summer UK Domestic Cruises On Queen Elizabeth, Cancels International Sailings
Cunard Unveils New Itineraries, Cancels 2022 World Cruises, Australia Cruises
P&O Cruises Restarts Cruising For First Time in 15 Months on Britannia
Cunard Resumes Cruises to Alaska in 2022, Rolls Out Short Sailings and Transatlantics
Queen Elizabeth (Photo:Christina Janansky/Cruise Critic)

Cunard Resumes Cruises to Alaska in 2022, Rolls Out Short Sailings and Transatlantics

Cunard Resumes Cruises to Alaska in 2022, Rolls Out Short Sailings and Transatlantics
Queen Elizabeth (Photo:Christina Janansky/Cruise Critic)

November 17, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:30 p.m. EST) -- Cunard Line has announced it will be returning to Alaska in 2022 after cancelling the 2021 Alaska cruise season in favor of keeping its Queen Elizabeth on sailings closer to the UK.

The 2,092-passenger Queen Elizabeth will return to Vancouver, British Columbia for an admittedly short season of Alaskan cruises in 2022, with sailings running in June and July.

The 10-night voyages will call on Juneau, Haines, Ketchikan, Sitka, and Victoria, British Columbia. They will also stop at Hubbard Glacier and Glacier Bay National Park. A one-off, 13-night voyage from Vancouver to San Francisco, via Alaska, will depart on July 11, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth will then set sail through the Panama Canal to the Mediterranean for a series of seven and 14-night voyages departing from Barcelona.

Queen Mary 2

In 2022, Cunard's iconic flagship, Queen Mary 2, will continue its tradition of offering weeklong transatlantic crossings between New York and Southampton, England. These iconic journeys offer seven days at sea crossing the open Atlantic and are among the line's most popular sailings.

Cunard will also send Queen Mary 2 to Norway's North Cape for the first time, spending three days in the arctic city of Tromso along with calls in Bergen, Trondheim, Alesund, and Stavanger, Norway.

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria, meanwhile, will offer a series of short four-night cruises from Southampton. A variety of ports of call are offered, including visits to Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and St. Peter Port in the Channel Islands.

“We are delighted to offer such a broad range of voyages in 2022 from four-night European city breaks to week-long fly-cruises in the Mediterranean to a five-week adventure sailing from Alaska to Spain," said Cunard president Simon Palethorpe.

“There has been high demand for our 2021 voyages so we know how much our guests are anticipating travelling again on Cunard’s iconic ships with many future highlights including a welcome return to Alaska."

Cunard's 2022 voyages are now open for booking.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.