Celebrity Cruises Reveals 2021/22 Program With New Ports, Itineraries And Ships

(10:20 a.m. EST) -- Celebrity Cruises has revealed its 2021/22 winter sailings programme for the Caribbean, Europe and South America.

The line will increase its Caribbean presence with a total of eight ships including its newest, Celebrity Apex, as well as sister Celebrity Edge and newly refurbished Celebrity Silhouette. The eight ships will offer Easter, Western and Southern Caribbean itineraries, as well as short cruises from Miami to Mexico.

In Europe, Celebrity Infinity will homeport in Lisbon, offering 10-day Iberian Peninsula itineraries, before repositioning to South America until March 2022.

The news comes just after celebrity announced a significant change to its onboard offering, moving the premium line deeper into the luxury segment. The "Always Included" pricing structure will roll Wi-Fi internet access and all drinks and gratuities into the cruise fare for bookings made from yesterday.

Highlights include:

The Caribbean

Celebrity Edge will offer a full winter season of seven-night Caribbean itineraries to both the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Celebrity Silhouette will sail new Southern Caribbean itineraries featuring overnights in Aruba and Curaçao.

Celebrity Summit will replace Celebrity Infinity to sail four- and five-night itineraries from Miami plus two new Mexico holiday sailings in December, 2021.

Europe

Celebrity Infinity will extend its season into October and November from its homeport of Lisbon, Portugal and adding a new 10-night "Best of Spain and Portugal" and two new seven-night Iberian Peninsula sailings visiting Palma de Mallorca, Seville, Alicante and Malaga in Spain; and Porto, Portugal.

The ship then embarks on its new 12-night transatlantic from Lisbon to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, visiting ports in Spain and the Canary Islands.

South America

Beginning in December 2021 until March 2022, Celebrity Infinity will sail round South America from its new homeport of Valparaiso, Chile.