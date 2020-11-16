  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Modified Cruise Ship Regulations No Longer Require Doctor Notes For Passengers Over 70
Cruise Lines, Cruise Fans Cheer CDC Decision To Allow Phased Industry Resumption
A Limited Restart of Cruise: Unpacking the CDC's Newest Order
Burning Questions: What We Want to Know After Reading the CDC's New Cruise Order
What We Know So Far About the CDC's Required Cruise Ship Test Sailings
Royal Caribbean Starts Taking Volunteers For Test Cruises
Royal Caribbean Expands Test Cruise Concept To International Markets
CDC Releases Further Guidance For Industry Test Cruises
Royal Caribbean Runs First Test Cruise From Miami On Freedom of the Seas
Disney Delays First Test Cruise aboard Disney Dream
Over 100,000 People Sign Up for Royal Caribbean's Test Cruises
Exterior on Freedom of the Seas

Over 100,000 People Sign Up for Royal Caribbean's Test Cruises

Over 100,000 People Sign Up for Royal Caribbean's Test Cruises
Exterior on Freedom of the Seas

November 16, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1 p.m. EST) -- In less than one week, Royal Caribbean has already had over 100,000 people sign up for its new Volunteer of the Seas program of test cruises."And just like that...100,000 people have volunteered," writes Royal Caribbean president and CEO Michael Bayley on his corporate

Facebook page

. "We can’t wait to start this next phase with you all!"The program, which is part of new regulations mandated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) new Framework for Conditional Sailing that was instituted on October 30, allows cruisers to register their interest to be part of test sailings designed to run through health and safety practices and protocols as mandated by the CDC. Under the new guidance, the CDC requires all cruise lines wanting to sail to, from or via a U.S. port of call to perform so-called "simulated voyages" to rest out new health and safety protocols.{#widget:image|decorators:article_image|image:3117|title:CocoCay (Photo: Royal Caribbean)|description:CocoCay (Photo:Royal Caribbean)#}While some of the requirements, such as testing out shipboard entertainment and dining venues and shore excursions on private islands, sound like fun, others could be more arduous.The CDC requires that check-in, embarkation, and COVID-19 quarantine drills be run in addition to standard muster drills, meaning these voyages will certainly be no pleasure cruise.Still, many were quick to sign up for the chance to be part of the safe, successful return to the seas.The CDC mandates that test voyages only take volunteers over 18 years of age who have no pre-existing conditions that could otherwise render them more susceptible to COVID-19 infection. While there is no information about when, or where, these test cruise will take place, it is widely expected they will leave from Florida and head to Royal Caribbean's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay -- though ships could also easily stay docked alongside without ever sailing. Interested cruisers can fill out Royal Caribbean's

easy-to-use form

to register their interest. The only information collected is your name, number of people in your party, email, phone number and your Crown & Anchor number.No other cruise lines have set up public test cruise registries as of yet. Cruise Critic will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.