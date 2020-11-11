Silversea Pushes Cruise Restart Dates Out as Late as Mid-June 2021

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Silver Cloud (Photo: Silversea Cruises)

November 11, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(11:20 a.m. EST) -- Silversea Cruises has pushed its restart dates out to April, May and -- in the case of three ships -- June 2021.

The restart dates are the latest that any cruise line has announced. It means that by the time it returns to the water, Silversea will have been non-operational for well over a year, as the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak led to a worldwide suspension of cruising in March.

The only other line to push back sailing so deep into next year is Cunard with Queen Elizabeth to resume sailings March 25, 2021; Queen Mary 2 cruises through April 18, 2021 and Queen Victoria until May 16, 2021.

The news comes despite the lifting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifting its No-Sail Order last month and the news Monday of a possible COVID-19 vaccine.

Silversea is owned by the Royal Caribbean Group, which has extended pause on operations on its other lines (Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara) through the end of 2020.

The new start dates are as follows:

  • Silver Cloud: May 5, 2021
  • Silver Wind: June 14, 2021
  • Silver Shadow: April 28, 2021
  • Silver Spirit: April 20, 2021
  • Silver Muse: May 20, 2021
  • Silver Whisper: June 20, 2021
  • Silver Explorer: June 24, 2021
  • Silver Moon: April 1, 2021
  • Silver Dawn: November 9, 2021 (Note: This is a new build)
Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
