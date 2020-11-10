Carnival Cruise Line Stops Selling U.S. Cruises Longer Than A Week

(1:55 p.m. EST) -- Carnival Cruise Line has closed the sales of voyages longer than seven days from U.S. ports of call through October 2021 .

It is worth noting that these voyages, while closed for new bookings, are not cancelled at this time. Existing reservations on these longer itineraries remain valid at this point.

The measure is in response to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s Framework for Conditional Sailing, which specifies that cruise lines can neither offer nor sail voyages longer than seven days as a condition of restart.

"We continue discussions with the CDC about the Oct. 30 order which lays out conditions under which cruising in the U.S. can resume, including a proposed 7-day cap on itineraries," a Carnival spokesperson told Cruise Critic in an email.

"For the time being, we have closed for sale any 8-day or longer cruises from the U.S. We have not taken any other action on these cruises and will update guests and travel agents once we make decisions about these itineraries."

Carnival's decision to close the sale of voyages over seven days in length does not apply to cruises from non-U.S. ports of call, which are outside U.S. jurisdiction and not subject to the CDC's approval (though these are still subject to approval from local health authorities).

Longer voyages, including voyages over 10 nights, are still available sailing from Sydney, Australia; Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Barcelona, Spain; Singapore; and Dover (London), UK, during this restricted time period.

Voyages over seven nights in length are available for booking from U.S. homeports as of November 2021, when the CDC's new Framework for Conditional Sailing is expected to expire.

Numerous cruise executives have suggested that cruises will resume in a staggered approach, initially using a handful of vessels running shorter sailings. The CDC has specified that these voyages be no longer than seven nights in duration, and notes it reserves the right to mandate shorter sailings as it sees fit.

Cruise lines first need to conduct required "simulated voyages" before any return to service can take place.