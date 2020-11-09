Dream Cruises Restarts Cruising in Singapore

(9:45 a.m. EST) -- Dream Cruises has re-started cruising from Singapore on World Dream offering cruises to nowhere for Singaporeans only.

The Hong Kong-based line, which restarted in its own country earlier this year, is operating the 2,800-passenger ship half-full on two- and three-night "Seacations".

"It is a great honour for us to continue our long and fruitful partnership with Singapore which began in 1993, almost 30 years ago," said Mr. Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises. “We could not have done this alone and I would like to acknowledge the great support we have received from the Singaporean authorities – and especially the Singapore Tourism Board for their trust and confidence in us."

All activities on board will be organized in accordance with permitted group sizes -- specific to each activity -- in line with the prevailing national policy, and measures will be in place to discourage close contact between groups.

Dream Cruises owners Genting was among the first cruise companies to outline health and safety protocols within the industry, releasing their plans back in April, including thorough sanitization and disinfection and enhanced hygiene practices for cabins and crew member quarters, public areas and recreational facilities; social distancing in dining, entertainment and public areas; safe food and beverage handling procedures; and fresh air ventilation in staterooms and public areas.

In addition, the crew underwent a 21-day quarantine and COVID-19 testing. Other crew measures included an outbreak simulation drill, under the guidance of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control and in consultation with medical experts from the Taiwan Public Health Association.

The restart in Singapore has been in close co-operation with the Singapore Government, which is keen to kickstart tourism in the country.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is developing a mandatory CruiseSafe certification programme, which sets out stringent hygiene and safety measures throughout the passenger journey -- from prior to boarding, to after disembarkation.