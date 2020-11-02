SeaDream Yacht Club Offers Long "Residency" Cruises for Winter

(1:30 p.m. EDT) -- If the prospect of a long cold winter has you down in the dumps, SeaDream Yacht Club has a solution for you.The small luxury line, which will start weeklong Caribbean cruises leaving from Barbados on November 7, has introduced a "Residence at Sea" program, with discounts on the day rate when you book four cruises or sail for more than 28 days.The program will give the long-term SeaDreamers a 25 percent discount on the regular daily rate; a 25 percent discount on premium wines and liquor (regular alcoholic drinks are included); a 50 percent discount on laundry; a 50 percent discount on WiFi and two weekly spa appointments, up to $400 per stateroom.The offer is valid for cruises sailing November 7, 2020 through April 3, 2021. The itineraries stop in Grenada, as well as several islands in the St. Vincent & the Grenadines archipelago.{#widget:image|decorators:article_image|image:18788668|title:The Pool on SeaDream I (Photo: Ben & David)|description:Wide-angle shot of The Pool on SeaDream I during sunset#}For the COVID-19 conscious (as we all are these days), it's worth noting that SeaDream Yacht Club has developed rigorous testing protocols for these trips out of Barbados. Passengers entering Barbados must provide a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before they fly.The ship is testing people again at the dock before they board. Finally, Barbados also tests all passengers again before people get off the ship.SeaDream has also instituted a slew of health and safety protocols onboard, some of which were developed during their successful summer season in Norway.For more on SeaDream, read up on the line's recent transatlantic voyage, which just reached the Caribbean this week.Cruise Critic will also have an editor onboard the November 14 sailing.