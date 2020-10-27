  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Princess Cancels Australia, New Zealand Cruises Through May 2021

Princess Cancels Australia, New Zealand Cruises Through May 2021
October 27, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(9:45 a.m. EADT) -- Princess Cruises announced early Wednesday it would cancel all cruises in Australia and New Zealand through May 31, 2021, as a result of uncertainty over international travel restrictions imposed because of the ongoing global health pandemic.The move cancels the remainder of Princess Cruises' deployment in Australia for the 2020-2021 cruise season. Sailings in Australia and New Zealand typically run from November through May during the spring and summer seasons.According to Princess, booked passengers will receive future cruise credits equal to 125 percent of the voyage fare paid automatically. Passengers can also elect to request full refunds by completing

this form

before November 30, 2020.Cancelled Australia and New Zealand voyages include sailings aboard Majestic Princess, Pacific Princess, Regal Princess and Sapphire Princess. A full list of cancelled sailings can be found

here

.Princess Cruises has suspended all other cruise operations through December 15, 2020. Australia and New Zealand cruises are slated to resume in October 2021.

