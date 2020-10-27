Princess Cancels Australia, New Zealand Cruises Through May 2021

(9:45 a.m. EADT) -- Princess Cruises announced early Wednesday it would cancel all cruises in Australia and New Zealand through May 31, 2021, as a result of uncertainty over international travel restrictions imposed because of the ongoing global health pandemic.The move cancels the remainder of Princess Cruises' deployment in Australia for the 2020-2021 cruise season. Sailings in Australia and New Zealand typically run from November through May during the spring and summer seasons.According to Princess, booked passengers will receive future cruise credits equal to 125 percent of the voyage fare paid automatically. Passengers can also elect to request full refunds by completing
before November 30, 2020.Cancelled Australia and New Zealand voyages include sailings aboard Majestic Princess, Pacific Princess, Regal Princess and Sapphire Princess. A full list of cancelled sailings can be found
.Princess Cruises has suspended all other cruise operations through December 15, 2020. Australia and New Zealand cruises are slated to resume in October 2021.