  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Q&A With Celebrity Cruises Captain Kate McCue on Her Soon-to-Be New Home, Celebrity Edge
Celebrity Cruises All-Female Bridge Crew and Officer Team to Cruise on International Women's Day
MSC Cruises' Private Island, Ocean Cay, Opens to Cruise Passengers
What Are Cruise Lines Doing With Their Empty Ships?
Cruise Ships Begin Sailing in Germany; Follow Cruise Critic Member's Live Report
Did Ed Sheeran Name His Baby After Antarctica Cruise?
Celebrity Cruise Captain Kate Claps Back at Misogyny on Tik Tok
Celebrity Apex 'Dances' Its Way To the Bahamas, Joins Sister Cruise Ships
Celebrity Edge Sets Sail From Fort Lauderdale, Marking Cruise Industry Return In U.S.
Live From Celebrity Edge: A Cruise That Seems Normal Again; "I'm So Hopeful"
13 Times This Cruise Cat Was Absolutely Purr-fect For Halloween
Bug Naked (Photo: Bug Naked & Captain Kate McCue via Instagram)

13 Times This Cruise Cat Was Absolutely Purr-fect For Halloween

13 Times This Cruise Cat Was Absolutely Purr-fect For Halloween
Bug Naked (Photo: Bug Naked & Captain Kate McCue via Instagram)

October 28, 2020

Christina Janansky
Producer
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

If you're familiar with Celebrity Cruises' Kate McCue -- the first American female to captain a mega-cruise ship -- you probably know all about her not-so-furry feline friend.

Bug Naked -- a hairless Elf Sphynx who traverses the seven seas with Captain Kate, and spends her nine lives sunbathing in the bridge -- has become an internet sensation all on her own. And if you follow Captain Kate or Bug on Instagram, you'll regularly spot this naked cat sporting the most un-fur-gettable costumes.

Just in time for spooky season, here are 13 times Bug Naked had the purr-fect costume for Halloween.

1. That time Bug flexed her meow-scles as the perfect Pop-Eye

2. Or that time she was an entirely different kind of "bug"

3. When she was arrrr-guably the cutest pirate at sea

4. But, perhaps not, the happiest parrot

5. When she went from a purr-maid in training...

6. ... To the most purr-fect pilot

7. When she -- and Captain Kate -- looked meow-rvelous in matching Marvel costumes

8. To that time she was the "mane" star as this adorable lion

9. When this not-so-furry Sphynx cat transformed into the fuzziest zebra

10. Or when she embraced her nautical roots as this "octo-puss"

11. We loved her look in this too-cute-to-eat sushi costume...

12. ...And in this mystical unicorn number -- even if she hated it.

13. But our favorite outfit of the bunch? This hiss-terical Nicki Meownaj costume.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.