Royal Caribbean Redeploys Select Ships in Australia, Caribbean For Winter 2021-2022

(5:55 p.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean has announced it will redeploy select vessels in Australia and the Caribbean during the winter 2021-2022 cruise season.

The changes were revealed on Wednesday as part of the weekly Coffee Chat hours hosted by Royal Caribbean SVP Sales, Trade Support and Service Vicki Freed for travel agent partners.

"As Royal Caribbean continues to prepare for our return to service, we've listened to our guests and valued travel partners, and are ready to share some Winter 2021 - 2022 deployment updates," said Royal Caribbean in a leaflet distributed to agents.

Radiance of the Seas Exits Australia, Serenade of the Seas Takes Over

In Australia, the 2,146-passenger Serenade of the Seas will now sail new itineraries from Sydney beginning in October 2021.

These weeklong voyages will replace the previously scheduled eight-and-ten-night sailings from Brisbane aboard Quantum of the Seas, which have been cancelled. The ship will continue to sail from Brisbane, however, on shorter weekend getaway sailings and voyages to the South Pacific.

Sister-ship Ovation of the Seas will continue to sail from Sydney on voyages to Australia and New Zealand.

Additionally, Serenade's sister-ship Radiance of the Seas will be pulled from Brisbane for the 2021-2022 winter season. The ship, which was scheduled to operate eight, nine and ten-night sailings from Brisbane will now remain in North America for the winter.

Royal Caribbean Shuffles its Caribbean Deck

Radiance of the Seas will now remain in the Caribbean for the 2021-2022 winter season, replacing the five-and-nine-night voyages from Miami that were originally scheduled to operate aboard the larger Explorer of the Seas.

The 3,286-passenger Explorer of the Seas will relocate to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the Winter 2021-2022 season, taking over the seven-night Caribbean runs from Freedom of the Seas.

Freedom of the Seas, meanwhile, moves on to the three-and-four-night short cruise market from Miami, Florida with a series of brand-new itineraries.