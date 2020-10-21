Holland America Line to Deploy Six Ships in Alaska Next Year

(12:25 p.m. EDT) -- Holland America Line will deploy six of its vessels to Alaska next year, including a full roster of sailings departing from Vancouver, Seattle and Whittier (Anchorage).

For the 2021 season, the line will send Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Oosterdam and Volendam to Alaska. Sailings will run from April through September of 2021.

The move by the line, which has always maintained a strong presence in Alaska, is a big vote of confidence in the region after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic saw the cancellation of the entire 2020 Alaskan cruise season, which in turn devastated many smaller ports of call like the former Gold Rush town of Skagway.

"We're seeing strong interest for next summer's Alaska season as people anticipate being able to get out again, travel and spend time with family and friends," said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line's president.

"Alaska has a natural beauty and an aura that are unmatched, and it's right in our backyard. If you want to have an immersive experience, see Glacier Bay and go up to the Yukon, no one does it better than Holland America Line. We're ready to return with plenty of options for everybody from couples to multi-generational families."

Holland America will offer itineraries that sail roundtrip from Seattle, WA and Vancouver, British Columbia; or one-way journeys between Vancouver and Whittier (or reverse) that can be combined with one of Holland America's overland tours to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Denali National Park.

The line will base Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam and Volendam in Vancouver for the 2021 season.

Koningsdam and Volendam will operate weeklong roundtrip Inside passage itineraries from Vancouver, calling on Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan. The other Vancouver-based ships will also offer occasional roundtrip voyages as well.

Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam, however, will primarily offer north and southbound voyages between Vancouver and Whittier that can be combined with one of Holland America's Alaska cruisetours.

From Seattle, Eurodam and Oosterdam return to operate the line's popular "Alaskan Explorer" sailings that operate roundtrip from the Emerald City. These weeklong cruises offer calls on Ketchikan, Juneau, Sitka, and picturesque Victoria, British Columbia.

Passengers can also choose to book one of Holland America's 15 different Land+Sea cruisetours that combine a three, four or seven-day Alaska cruise with an overland exploration that can include up to three nights in Denali National Park, and tour options that travel as far as Dawson City in Canada's Yukon territory.

Holland America Line employs more than 3,500 people in Alaska each year as part of its Land+Sea cruisetour program. It also owns its own motorcoaches, luxury railcars, and hotels in Alaska, including the 60-acre McKinley Chalet Resort that borders Denali National Park.

One vessel notably absent from Holland America's 2021 deployment is the 1994-built Maasdam, which had offered longer expedition-style voyages to Alaska in past seasons. Maasdam was sold this summer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, along with sister-ship Veendam and fleetmates Amsterdam and Rotterdam.