Swan Hellenic Orders Third Expedition Cruise Ship

Dismiss
(Image: Swan Hellenic)

October 21, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(8:55 EDT) -- Small ship expedition line Swan Hellenic has ordered a third Vega-class expedition cruise vessel.

Larger than its two sister ships, the 12.000-GRT Vega 3 will be a hybrid-powered vessel with an ice-strengthened hull and a capacity of 192 passengers in 96 cabins and suites, the majority with large balconies.

The ship will be built at the Helsinki shipyard and is due for launch at the end of 2022.

The news follows the keel-laying ceremony of the line's first ship, Minerva, at the Helsinki Shipyard in September.

"We see the increase in demand for experiences that are truly out of the ordinary and are confident in the bounce back of our industry," said Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito.

The ship will feature a 4.6 megawatt diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system with catalytic reduction and a battery package, allowing it to navigate sensitive seas in almost total silence and causing minimal disturbance to sensitive ecosystems and wildlife.

The 152-passenger Minerva will be delivered in November 2021 and the second as-yet-unnamed ship in April 2022.

Swan Hellenic is an iconic British cruise line that went bust in 2017. It was relaunched in September 2020 "to proudly continue the spirit of cultural expedition cruising" the company had pioneered in the 1950s.

The ships will feature elegant Scandi-design interiors, extensive outdoor spaces and dedicated expedition facilities. The 120-strong crew on the first two ships (140 on the third) include an expedition team comprising expert guides, speakers and lecturers.

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

