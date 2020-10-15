Disney Announces New Itineraries, Summer 2022 Debut for New Disney Wish Cruise Ship

(12:20 p.m. EDT) -- Disney Cruise Line has announced its forthcoming Disney Wish will make its maiden voyage in Summer 2022, after being delayed slightly by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 144,000-gt ship was originally scheduled to debut in early 2022 but will be delayed until summer due to pandemic-related delays at the Meyer-Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Disney Wish will represent an all-new class of ship for Disney and will be slightly larger than the line's two most recent vessels, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.

Disney Wish will be one of the first vessels to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), a cleaner-burning fuel than traditional heavy bunker oil that propels most vessels.

Disney also announced a wide array of itineraries for 2022, including a return to Hawaii and sailings from homeports including New Orleans, Galveston, San Diego, Miami, Port Canaveral, and Vancouver, Canada.

To Hawaii from Vancouver

Disney Wonder will return to Hawaii in early 2022 for two unique 10-night voyages. The first, departing April 26, 2022, departs Vancouver bound for Honolulu, while the second sails from Honolulu to Vancouver on May 6 .

These sailings are likely to kick off Disney Wonder's 2022 Alaska season. The ship has called Vancouver's Canada Place cruise terminal home for several years during the summer months.

Baja Mexico from San Diego

Prior to repositioning to Vancouver, Disney Wonder will spend March and April 2022 sailing quick getaways to Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, from San Diego.

Itineraries include two-night sailings from San Diego to Ensenada; and four-or-five-night sailings to Cabo San Lucas or Catalina Island. Two-night cruises to Ensenada leave conveniently on Fridays, allowing for a quick getaway at sea filled with Disney's trademark seagoing magic.

Sailings from Galveston & New Orleans

Disney Wonder continues its unique itineraries in both Galveston and New Orleans in early 2022, kicking off the year in Galveston with four-night sailings to the Western Caribbean.

Disney Wonder then repositions to New Orleans for a series of five-and-six-night Western Caribbean itineraries.

Disney will also offer special six-night Bahamian cruises from both homeports, sailing to Key West and Disney's private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

More Fun in Florida

Disney will have two ships sailing from Port Canaveral in 2022, which can be combined with a stay at Walt Disney World Resort; and a third vessel operating from Miami.

In Port Canaveral, Disney Fantasy will offer six-and-seven-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. Sister-ship Disney Dream will sail Disney's shorter three-and-four-night itineraries to Nassau and Castaway Cay. The line notes that one Disney Dream voyage will offer double stops at Castaway Cay.

Disney's first cruise ship, Disney Magic, sails from PortMiami in 2022, operating four-and-five-night sailings to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. Disney Magic will also offer a one-off itinerary that sails to Key West and Castaway Cay.