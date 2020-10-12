Carnival Cruise Line Cancels All Remaining November Cruises From Florida

(9:30 a.m. EDT) -- Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled the remaining cruises for the six ships scheduled to operate from PortMiami and Port Canaveral for November 2020.

There had been hope that Carnival could restart operations in November from those ports, but the extension of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) no-sail order for cruise operations until Oct. 31, has meant a November restart simply is not possible.

However, Carnival is still hopeful for a phased resumption of cruising in December from those two ports while it "evaluates options". In an earnings call last week, President & CEO Arnold Donald remained optimistic for a restart before the end of the year, stating: "At this time we have every reason to be optimistic that we will be sailing the U.S. before the year's end."

The line has also cancelled five cruises scheduled to operate from Sydney, Australia from Jan. 16 - Feb. 8, 2021.

Carnival released the following statement:

"Carnival continues to work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations.

"Cruises currently scheduled for December from those two homeports remain in place for the time being while Carnival evaluates options."

The line confirmed that passengers booked on December cruises can cancel or reschedule without penalty, for a future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC), or a full refund.

Carnival Conquest, Carnival Horizon, and Carnival Sunrise are currently scheduled to depart on cruises from Miami in December.

Carnival Breeze, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Elation are all scheduled to make voyages from Port Canaveral in December.