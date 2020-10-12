  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Cruise Line Extends Suspension Of Operations Through July 31
Holland America Cancels 2020 Cruises from Vancouver, Early 2021 Voyages to Hawaii
Cruise Critic Readers Debate Future Cruise Credits Vs. Refunds
Holland America, Princess, Seabourn Cancel Cruises Through Summer and Into Fall
After Recent Cruise Line Suspensions, What's Next?
More Cruise Lines, Including Cunard and Windstar, Cancel the Remainder of the 2020 Season
CDC's No-Sail Order for Cruise Ships Expires; New Date Is October 31
Carnival Cancels All 2020 Cruises Except For Those from PortMiami, Port Canaveral
Carnival Corp. Reports Strong 2021 Bookings, Confident About US Cruise Restart Before Year End
Norwegian Cruise Line Releases 2021 Ship Deployment, Cancels Jamaica Homeport Sailings
Carnival Cruise Line Cancels All Remaining November Cruises From Florida
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels All Remaining November Cruises From Florida

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels All Remaining November Cruises From Florida
Carnival Horizon (Photo: Cruise Critic)

October 12, 2020

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(9:30 a.m. EDT) -- Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled the remaining cruises for the six ships scheduled to operate from PortMiami and Port Canaveral for November 2020.

There had been hope that Carnival could restart operations in November from those ports, but the extension of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s (CDC) no-sail order for cruise operations until Oct. 31, has meant a November restart simply is not possible.

However, Carnival is still hopeful for a phased resumption of cruising in December from those two ports while it "evaluates options". In an earnings call last week, President & CEO Arnold Donald remained optimistic for a restart before the end of the year, stating: "At this time we have every reason to be optimistic that we will be sailing the U.S. before the year's end."

The line has also cancelled five cruises scheduled to operate from Sydney, Australia from Jan. 16 - Feb. 8, 2021.

Carnival released the following statement:

"Carnival continues to work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations.

"Cruises currently scheduled for December from those two homeports remain in place for the time being while Carnival evaluates options."

The line confirmed that passengers booked on December cruises can cancel or reschedule without penalty, for a future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC), or a full refund.

Carnival Conquest, Carnival Horizon, and Carnival Sunrise are currently scheduled to depart on cruises from Miami in December.

Carnival Breeze, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Elation are all scheduled to make voyages from Port Canaveral in December.

In Australia, Carnival is notifying passengers and travel agents that five cruises on Carnival Splendor from Jan. 16 - Feb. 8, 2021 have been cancelled. Those passengers will receive the same offer of the combination FCC/OBC, or a full refund.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.