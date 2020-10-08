  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Captain Kate McCue serves as the captain on Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Cruise Captain Kate Claps Back at Misogyny on Tik Tok

Celebrity Cruise Captain Kate Claps Back at Misogyny on Tik Tok
Captain Kate McCue serves as the captain on Celebrity Edge (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

October 08, 2020

Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
(12:10 p.m. EDT) -- Captain Kate McCue has become a fan favorite both on the Celebrity Cruises ships she runs and on Tik Tok, where she has 318,500 followers. And this week, she used her

video platform

to clap back at a misogynist commenter, who questioned a woman's ability to captain a ship -- with a spelling error, no less. "Normally as I'm scrolling through comments and I see something like this, I totally ignore it and move on with my life," McCue says in the video, in her dress whites. The comment, from user @seamus272, is boxed above her: "How can you be a captain? Your only a woman.""But I think it's about high time that I address this because it's 2020, and in this day and age, I'm shocked that someone still doesn’t know the difference between you're and your," McCue says, as the two words flash below her on the screen."So just a quick reference, you're as in 'you are,' like 'you are sexist,'" she says. "'Your' is something possessive. It belongs to you -- like 'your ignorance.'"But don't worry, I'm here for you," she says with a smile. "If you need any more clarification, you can find me right here – in my captain's chair." She then sits back, as stars sparkle around her. The video received 310,000 hearts and 17,892 comments in support: "Take your throne, queen," "mic drop," and "#slaygirl" among them. It was forwarded 14,500 times. It also went viral on other social media, including

Instagram

where McCue has another 184,000 followers (her hairless cat, Bug Naked, has more than 42,000 fans of his own; read our interview with the furless feline). Celebrity Cruises retweeted it, and the hashtag #captainkate picked up serious steam. As for the original poster? He's canceled, with the comment deleted -- and zero followers (as befits a misogynist).

How was this article?

