  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Overnights in Turkey, South America Circumnavigations and More: These New Cruise Itineraries Will Make You Swoon
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations
Coronavirus Impact on Travel Causes Most Cruise Lines to Suspend Worldwide Operations
Cruise Lines Further Delay Start of Sailings in Australia, New Zealand
Celebrity, Royal Caribbean Cancel Remainder of 2020 Australia Cruise Season
Royal Caribbean Group Suspends Cruises Through November 30
Princess Cancels Australia, New Zealand Cruises Through May 2021
December Cruises Canceled as Lines Study CDC Order
Royal Caribbean Cancels Australia and New Zealand Cruises Through January 31
Cruise Lines Continue To Cancel Sailings Further Into 2021
Celebrity, Azamara Cancel Entire 2020-2021 Australian Cruise Season
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

Celebrity, Azamara Cancel Entire 2020-2021 Australian Cruise Season

Celebrity, Azamara Cancel Entire 2020-2021 Australian Cruise Season
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)

October 07, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:50 a.m. AEST) -- Royal Caribbean Group has announced it will be cancelling the entire 2020-2021 cruise season in Australia and New Zealand for its Celebrity and Azamara cruise brands.

In addition to suspending all sailings through November worldwide, Royal Caribbean Group also announced its Azamara brand would not return to service until next spring, with cruises through Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and South America affected.

Cruises scheduled to depart Australia aboard Royal Caribbean's ships are suspended until at least January 1, 2021.

The Group released the following statement:

"Our primary goal continues to be a healthy return to service for our guests, crew and the communities we visit. As we work with the CDC and others toward this shared goal, Royal Caribbean Group will be extending the suspension of sailings to include those departing on or before November 30, 2020, excluding sailings from Hong Kong.

"Celebrity Cruises will also be suspending their full 2020/21 Winter program in Australia and Asia. Additionally, Azamara will be suspending their 2020/21 Winter sailings throughout Australia & New Zealand, South Africa and South America."

The news is particularly poignant for Melbourne, which loses the 2,852-passenger Celebrity Eclipse that was due to be based out of the city for the 2020-2021 season. The ship, which would have operated out of the city between December and April, would have been the first Celebrity Cruises vessel to be homeported in Melbourne.

The region also loses the 690-passenger Azamara Pursuit, which would have made its Australian debut in December.

In August, Cunard also announced it would not send its Queen Elizabeth to Australia and New Zealand for the upcoming cruise season, preferring to keep the vessel closer to the UK for a spring restart.

The latest round of cancellations by Royal Caribbean Group follows Carnival Cruise Line, which recently suspended all global sailings through the end of 2020 with the exception of a few sailings from Miami and Port Canaveral.

On Monday, Norwegian Cruise Line also announced it would halt global sailings through November 30.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.