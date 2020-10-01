Carnival Cancels All 2020 Cruises Except For Those from PortMiami, Port Canaveral

(11:15 a.m. EDT) -- Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will cancel all remaining 2020 voyages, with the exception of sailings scheduled to depart from the Florida homeports of PortMiami and Port Canaveral.

The news comes on the heels of the extension of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC)'s "No-Sail" order, which has now been pushed back through October 31.

Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy was quick to say that today's announcement was not a guarantee that sailings would restart in November from Miami and Port Canaveral, but an indication that, in keeping with the line's plan for a phased return to cruise operations, that the first sailings would initially begin from these two ports.

"As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased in," said Duffy in a statement sent to media. "And while we are not making any presumptions, once cruising is allowed, we will center our initial start-up from the homeports of Miami and Port Canaveral.

"The health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we serve remain the cornerstone of our plans and decisions. The patience and support of our guests and travel agent partners have been a huge motivation to our team as we have worked through this unprecedented situation and we are dedicated to getting back to operations when the time is right."

Carnival notes cruises scheduled to sail from these two homeports will remain in place for the time being "while Carnival evaluates options." Carnival is also providing passengers booked on voyages out of PortMiami and Port Canaveral who may no longer wish to travel with the ability to voluntarily cancel their sailing and receive the same offer that other guests on impacted sailings are receiving.

Passengers on affected sailings are being offered the choice of a future cruise credit and onboard credit; or the ability to cancel for a full refund of all monies paid.

Carnival Conquest, Carnival Horizon, and Carnival Sunrise are currently scheduled to depart on cruises from Miami. Carnival Magic is still listed on the line's website as sailing from PortMiami in November, but Carnival had previously cancelled that ship's departures through spring 2021.

Carnival Breeze, Carnival Liberty and Carnival Elation are all scheduled to make voyages from Port Canaveral in November and December.