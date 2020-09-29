Cunard Reveals New Itineraries for Queen Elizabeth Cruise Ship Including Round-UK Sailings And Fly-Cruises

(7:05 a.m. EDT) -- Cunard has launched a number of new types of sailings on Queen Elizabeth including three- and four-night cruises around the UK and the re-introduction of fly-cruises to Barcelona.

The ship will restart operations from Southampton on March 26 and operate a series of three- to 14-day cruises around Europe before making its way through Asia to Australia at the end of the season.

All sailings on the Cunard fleet have been paused until next spring due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"We are thrilled to announce such a broad new programme for Queen Elizabeth, with sailings from Southampton and, later in 2021, from Barcelona," said Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe.

"For her first few sailings, we are introducing new, shorter scenic voyages that will sail along some of the UK’s most magnificent coastlines, from the Isles of Scilly, off Cornwall to Scotland’s Inner Hebrides.

"And, for the first time since 2014, Queen Elizabeth will also be sailing a series of fly-cruises in the Mediterranean, departing from Barcelona."

The 2021 itineraries will feature a series of overnight port calls to Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Rotterdam, Singapore and Auckland, with late evening departures from Amsterdam, Barcelona, Rotterdam, Aqaba, Colombo and Fremantle.

Cunard is offering a complimentary upgrade on suite or regular cabin booking. For example, passengers can book a Queens Grill suite for the fare of a Princess Grill suite or an upgrade to a Balcony when selecting an Inside cabin.

The programme starts in Southampton on the 26th March 2021 and ends on the 19thh December 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.

With the upgrade promotion, prices for a Balcony cabin start at £299 per person for a British Isles scenic cruise.