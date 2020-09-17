  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Seabourn Venture (Image: Seabourn Cruise Line)

Seabourn Cuts First Steel on Seabourn Venture Sister Cruise Ship

Seabourn Cuts First Steel on Seabourn Venture Sister Cruise Ship
Seabourn Venture (Image: Seabourn Cruise Line)

September 17, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(5:25 p.m. EDT) -- Seabourn has cut the first steel on its second purpose-built luxury expedition vessel at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Italy.

The as-yet-unnamed vessel will be a direct sister to the upcoming Seabourn Venture, which is also under construction. The latter has been delayed due to the ongoing global health pandemic and is scheduled to launch in December 2021.

Seabourn's newest ship will set sail in 2022.

"With two brand-new ultra-luxury expedition ships now under construction, we are setting a new standard of luxury and adventure," said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. "This milestone further underscores our commitment to the expedition travel category, and I'm confident these ships will deliver extraordinary expedition experiences." 

Both Seabourn Venture and its sister-ship will be designed with Polar Class ice-rated hulls that will allow them to operate safely in the icy waters of the Arctic and Antarctic. Both vessels will also feature two onboard submarines and 24 motorized Zodiac rafts, and will offer passengers 132 luxurious verandah suites.

Both ships will continue Seabourn's Ventures by Seabourn product, offering a dedicated Expedition Team of wilderness experts, scientists, historians, and naturalists.

Due to the ongoing global health crisis, Seabourn's sailings are paused into 2021.

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
