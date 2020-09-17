Virgin Voyages Introduces New Cruise Itineraries for Valiant Lady

(4:55 p.m. EDT) -- Virgin Voyages introduced a series of new itineraries for its second modern cruise ship, Valiant Lady, for the 2021 cruise season.

After debuting in the Mediterranean next year, Valiant Lady will join sister-ship Scarlet Lady in the Caribbean for the 2021-2022 winter season. The ship will also inaugurate a series of new Caribbean itineraries for Virgin, including six- and eight-night sailings along with two brand-new destinations in the Caribbean.

Beginning in November 2021, Valiant Lady will offer six-night voyages roundtrip from Miami that call on Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya, Mexico; and Virgin's own Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas.

Eight-night cruises will feature an Eastern Caribbean itinerary, with stops at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan; St. Croix, USVI; and a call on the Beach Club at Bimini.

To reach the Caribbean, Valiant Lady sets out across the Atlantic on October 24, 2021 on a 15-night transatlantic crossing from Barcelona to Miami, with stops in Ibiza, Malaga, Cadiz and Funchal.

The return Atlantic crossing is a 14-night journey from Miami to Barcelona departing May 1, 2022 and calling on the Beach Club at Bimini, Lisbon and Cadiz.

Virgin Voyages' first vessel, Scarlet Lady, debuted just before the COVID-19 global health pandemic hit the United States, and as such, the line hasn't seen full revenue operations yet.