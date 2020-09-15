  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
US Government Changes Cuba Travel Policies, Ends Cuba Cruises for American Citizens
Disney Cruise Line Cancels Remainder of its 2020 Cruises to Alaska, Europe
Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Azamara and Silversea Extend Cruise Suspensions Into Summer; Beyond for Alaska/New England
Carnival Cruise Line Extends Suspension Of Operations Through July 31
P&O Cruises Extends Cruising Suspension in Australia into September
Crystal Cruises Cancels 2020 Canada New England Voyages
Dream Cruises Cancels Australia Summer Cruise Season
Cruise Lines Further Delay Start of Sailings in Australia, New Zealand
December Cruises Canceled as Lines Study CDC Order
Royal Caribbean Cancels Australia and New Zealand Cruises Through January 31
Celebrity, Royal Caribbean Cancel Remainder of 2020 Australia Cruise Season
Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney, Australia with Explorer of the Seas in View (Photo: EA Given/Shutterstock)

Celebrity, Royal Caribbean Cancel Remainder of 2020 Australia Cruise Season

Celebrity, Royal Caribbean Cancel Remainder of 2020 Australia Cruise Season
Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney, Australia with Explorer of the Seas in View (Photo: EA Given/Shutterstock)

September 15, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(3 a.m. AEST) -- Celebrity and Royal Caribbean have cancelled the remainder of their 2020 cruise season in Australia and New Zealand, affecting voyages scheduled to depart up to and including December 31, 2020.

The lucrative Christmas and New Year's sailings also occur at the height of the Australian summer, typically one of the most popular times of year for North Americans and Europeans to visit the Southern Hemisphere.

"The health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit is our top priority and we are working closely with local health and government authorities towards this shared goal," Royal Caribbean noted in a statement.  

"Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises have extended our suspension of sailings, beyond that of the Australian government's, to include sailings departing Australia and New Zealand on or before 31 December, 2020. This is to allow guests booked on Christmas and New Year sailings to make alternative holiday arrangements."

Passengers booked on affected sailings will be contacted directly with options available to them. Passengers are eligible to choose either a 125 percent Future Cruise Credit, which will be applied automatically; or a full refund upon request. Passengers who booked through a travel agent should contact the agent to start the refund process.

The move follows the recent extension of the cruise ban in Australia into mid-December.

At this time, Royal Caribbean still plans to restart its other sailings as of November 1. The line had previously announced it was suspending all cruises up to and including October 31, 2020.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.