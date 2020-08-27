  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
New Regent Seven Seas Cruise Ship Floats Out During Shipyard Ceremony
Silversea Could Retrofit Two Cruise Ships For New Culinary Experience Program
Silversea Reveals Details of New Cruise Ships Silver Origin and Silver Moon
Silversea's Next New Cruise Ship Floats Out In Italy
Silversea Releases Itineraries for New Cruise Ship Silver Dawn
Cruise Ship Delays Announced, Following Yard Closures and Slowdowns
Silversea Confirms Delays on Two New Cruise Ships in 2020, But Future Ships Still Coming
Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of New Ship, Enchanted Princess, From Shipyard
Silversea Takes Delivery of Silver Moon Luxury Cruise Ship
Silversea Floats Out New Silver Dawn Luxury Cruise Ship
Silversea's Newest Cruise Ship Silver Moon Completes Sea Trials
Silver Moon (Photo: Silversea)

Silversea's Newest Cruise Ship Silver Moon Completes Sea Trials

Silversea's Newest Cruise Ship Silver Moon Completes Sea Trials
Silver Moon (Photo: Silversea)

August 27, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11:50 a.m. EDT) -- Silversea successfully completed sea trials for its newest flagship, Silver Moon, off the coast of Italy this month.The ship set sail with a reduced crew of 320, including the vessel's Master, Captain Alessandro Zanello, and veteran Silversea Hotel Director Paolo Percivale. It's the second new ultra-luxury vessel to launch this year under the Silversea banner, after the all-new Silver Origin which will make its home year-round in the Galapagos Islands.A sister ship to 2017's Silver Muse, the 596-passenger Silver Moon completed its sea trials between August 8 and August 20, sailing between Fincantieri's shipyards in Ancona and Trieste, Italy.The trials included Silversea's senior officers and representatives from both Fincantieri and Royal Caribbean Group. Noise and vibration tests were performed, as well as speed, handling and stability tests that are a rite of passage for any new cruise ship.Silver Moon is currently set to be delivered to Silversea on October 30, with its inaugural voyage now set for November 8, 2020. It is now back at the shipyard in Ancona where outfitting on the ship's interior spaces continues ahead of its delivery in the fall.Silver Moon's senior officers also provided an insightful glimpse into the unusual process of conducting sea trials during the time of COVID.

"As my third [sea trials] with Silversea, I must say that Silver Moon's sea trials felt a little surreal after everything that happened in the months prior," said Captain Zanello. "I was originally scheduled to travel to the shipyard in Ancona in April. I was with family in Canada at the time. Unfortunately, there were no flights from Canada to Ancona, so I was unable to reach the ship until July.

Silver Moon (Photo: Silversea).

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.