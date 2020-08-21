  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Carnival Reveals Name of New Cruise Ship Carnival Mardi Gras on 'Wheel of Fortune'
Carnival's Second Excel-Class Cruise Ship to Sail From Miami in 2022
Seabourn Cruises Marks Keel Laying for New Seabourn Venture Expedition Ship
MSC Cruises Announces Plans for More LNG-Powered Ships, Development of Wind-Powered Vessels
Which Cruise Ships Will Be Scrapped Or Taken Out of Service Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic?
Carnival Swaps Cruise Ships; Issues New Launch Date for Mardi Gras
Four Ships to Leave the Holland America Line Fleet
Two Cruise Ships to Leave Carnival Fleet, Others to Go Into Lay-Up, Homeport Changes and More
First Steel Cut for New Carnival Celebration Cruise Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Debuts Fleet-Wide New Hull Design
Carnival Names Its Next Cruise Ship Carnival Celebration
Carnival Celebration naming announcement (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Names Its Next Cruise Ship Carnival Celebration

Carnival Names Its Next Cruise Ship Carnival Celebration
Carnival Celebration naming announcement (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)

August 21, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11:15 a.m. EDT) -- In a nod to the past, Carnival Cruise Line has announced it will name its second Excel Class vessel Carnival Celebration.

The ship, which will debut in 2022 in time for Carnival's 50th birthday celebrations, will be the second vessel to bear the Celebration name. The first, the Celebration of 1987, was the last of three Holiday Class ships and served in the Carnival fleet until 2008. It now sails as Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line's Grand Celebration.

Carnival Celebration's name was announced by long-time Carnival partners Kathie Lee Gifford, Guy Fieri and Shaquille O'Neal and other celebrities, who each unwrapped a box to reveal a different letter of the ship's name.

Carnival Celebration will set sail in November 2022 from the Port of Miami and will be a near twin to Carnival's eagerly anticipated Mardi Gras, which debuts February 6, 2021, sailing from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Celebration name announcement (Image: Carnival Cruises)

In a statement, Carnival noted the addition of Carnival Celebration to PortMiami will maintain Carnival's presence as the top embarkation port for Carnival Cruise Line.

"The name Carnival Celebration couldn't be more perfect for a ship that will be a key component of our 50th Birthday festivities," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said.  "Many thanks to our celebrity partners who helped us officially 'unbox the fun' and reveal the name of a ship that promises to be a spectacular addition to our fleet. Carnival Celebration is our 50th birthday present to our guests!"

Carnival Celebration's launch also coincides with Carnival's 50th birthday celebrations that kick off in March 2022 with a series of commemorative sailings and itineraries, including its special "Sailabration" voyages that offer cruisers the chance to meet other Carnival ships for an at-sea rendezvous.

Itineraries for Carnival Celebration will be announced in the coming weeks. Voyages will officially open for booking in October.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.