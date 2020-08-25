  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Coronavirus: Updated Cruise Ship Policies and Cancellations
Which Cruise Lines Aren't Affected by the CDC's No Sail Orders?
U.S.-Flagged Cruise Ship Operators Band Together to Tackle Misconceptions
Carnival Corporation to Dispose of 13 Cruise Ships, Eyes Restart in Italy
First U.S. Cruise Line Poised to Resume with Alaska Voyages Saturday
Does Your Insurance Still Cover Your Cruise? Always Check.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Confirms Sale of Grand Celebration Cruise Ship
Emerald Cruises Floats Out First Custom-Built Ocean Yacht
Alaskan Dream Cruises Outlines 2021 Small Ship Alaska Season
Royal Caribbean Group Announces Royal and Celebrity Cruise Ships Will Go To Alaska This Summer
Blount Small Ship Adventures Ceases Operations
Blount Small Ship Adventures

Blount Small Ship Adventures Ceases Operations

Blount Small Ship Adventures Ceases Operations
Blount Small Ship Adventures

August 25, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(Updated 11:50 a.m. EDT) -- After indications that Blount may have been shuttering its cruising arm, Blount Small Ship Adventures, the line confimed on August 25 that it is ceasing operations effective immediately as a result of the ongoing global health crisis.

On August 12, a sponsored post on the popular gCaptain website showed the three Blount vessels -- Grande Mariner, Grande Caribe and Niagara Prince -- as being "currently for sale by owner and open for viewing by appointment at the Blount Boats facility in Warren, Rhode Island."

Blount Small Ship Adventures -- an offshoot of shipbuilder Blount Boats -- has been in business for decades, offering small-ship cruises throughout the United States and the Caribbean. Its three vessels are also listed as being for sale on the Blount Boats website. 

"Yes, this is confirmation that Blount Small Ship Cruise Lines has ceased operations," Julie Blount, EVP of Blount Boats, told TravelPulse. Blount stated that the company would focus on its small shipbuilding operations in the United States, but would no longer offer cruises.

The Blount Small Ship Adventures website, meanwhile, now only displays a splash-page with a generic email address for inquires. The website states the company hopes to resume operations in 2021. Blount Small Ship Adventures was founded in 1966 by Luther Blount as the American Canadian Caribbean Line. It is the first U.S.-based cruise line to fold following the coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed the British line Cruise & Maritime Voyages; Royal Caribbean's Spanish arm, Pullmantur; and German operator FTI.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.