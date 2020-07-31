  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal)

Crystal Cancels Remainder of 2020 Ocean, River Cruise Season
July 31, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(6:40 p.m. EDT) -- Luxury line Crystal Cruises has announced it is canceling the remainder of its 2020 ocean and river cruises as a result of the ongoing global health pandemic."The uncertainty surrounding this global health crisis hinders the ability for all cruise lines to operate, and it is with deep regret that we have had to cancel all Ocean voyages (aboard Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity) and Yacht voyages (aboard Crystal Esprit) through the remainder of 2020," read

a statement

posted to the Crystal Cruises website Friday afternoon."We extend our deepest apologies for this situation that is beyond our control and is a great frustration to all of us. Everyone at Crystal, along with the officers and crew of our ships fleetwide, are extremely disappointed that we were compelled to take this action as we were looking forward to exploring together."The line, which had previously extended its sailing suspensions for ocean cruises into the fall, is offering affected ocean passengers a future cruise credit equal to 125 percent of the cruise fare on fully paid reservations, along with a refund of all port charges, taxes and fees. Crystal is also refunding any air and hotel packages booked through the line.Affected passengers who have not fully paid will receive a credit for the deposited amount of the voyage paid.Crystal notes that future cruise credits can be used on any Crystal Cruises itinerary, river, ocean or yacht, embarking through December 31, 2023. Passengers unable to use their credits by that date can

request a refund

from Crystal.For affected river cruise passengers, Crystal has offered two options: a "River Rollover" or "reservation transfer." Passengers who choose a rollover can move their current 2020 reservation along with all payments made to an equivalent river sailing during the same period in 2021. The rollover comes with price protection of the cruise fare and port charges. Those who elect to transfer can apply their monies paid to a new reservation on Crystal ocean, river, yacht or expedition sailings.River passengers who don't make decision by August 14 will automatically be issued a future cruise credit equal to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid, valid on any Crystal experience embarking through December 31, 2023. Port charges, taxes and fees paid, and any air and hotel packages booked through Crystal will be refunded.Crystal becomes the first major North American-based cruise operator to cancel voyages for the remainder of the year. Cyprus-based Celestyal Cruises announced it would cancel its remaining 2020 sailings earlier this month.

Featured News

1
Back On Celebrity Silhouette: From March 2020 to the Ship's First UK Cruise
5
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
