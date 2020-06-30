  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Ship Debut Pushed Back To April 2021

June 30, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(Updated 6:36 p.m. EDT) – Royal Caribbean has revised the timeline for the debut of its newest vessel, pushing back Odyssey of the Seas from its planned November entry into service until April 2021.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as cruise suspensions and supply chain issues at the Meyer Werft shipyards in Papenburg, Germany where Odyssey of the Seas is currently under construction, Royal Caribbean announced it would be cancelling all voyages on the vessel between November 5, 2020 to April 17, 2021. The word came in a memo sent out to travel agents.

"The impact of worldwide port and shipyard closures have created delays in the construction schedule and delivery of Odyssey of the Seas," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told Cruise Critic. "Based on adjusted plans and timelines created in partnership with Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, delivery of Royal Caribbean’s newest ship is now scheduled for April 2021. Odyssey of the Seas will spend her inaugural season sailing Eastern Mediterranean cruises from Rome, before arriving to the U.S. in November 2021."

Royal Caribbean also said it is making a few changes to amenities onboard Odyssey of the Seas.

 The SeaPlex will no longer feature the Trapeze School. Age restrictions will be added to the Sky Pad, where passengers will be required to be at least 7 years of age to jump, and at least 13 years old to jump and wear a virtual reality headset.

Odyssey of the Seas is Royal Caribbean's second Quantum Ultra-class ship. The 4,2000-passenger ship was due to enter service from Port Everglades, Florida in November. It wil now enter service

