Viking Venus at Italy's Fincantieri shipyard (Photo: Finantieri)

Fincantieri Floats Out Viking Venus Cruise Ship

June 11, 2020

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(12:35 p.m. EDT) -- Despite shipyard slowdowns related to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Italy's Finantieri shipyard has successfully floated out Viking's newest oceangoing cruise ship, Viking Venus, at its yard in Ancona.

Viking Venus will be the seventh oceangoing cruise ship for Viking since the debut of Viking Star in 2015. The 47,000-ton ship will accommodate 930 passengers and will be largely identical to its fleetmates, offering Viking's trademark Scandinavian cruising experience that offers inclusivity mirroring Viking's popular Longship river cruise vessels.

Interior fitting out will now take place aboard Viking Venus, which is scheduled for delivery in 2021.

Fincantieri notes that Viking's partnership with the yard began in 2012 with a two-ship order; a number that now encompasses 20 vessels either delivered or on-order; a record for the yard for the largest number of vessels built by a shipbuilder for one sole owner.

Viking Venus will join Viking Star, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Sun, Viking Orion, and Viking Jupiter in offering cruises to various ports around the world when it enters service next year.

The ship will offer Viking's trademark spaces like the Wintergarden, the Aquavit Terrace, Mamsen's, and the Explorers' Lounge, while offering inclusive features like complimentary Wi-Fi internet access, free specialty restaurants; beer, wine and soft drinks free of charge with lunch and dinner; and at least one complimentary shore excursion in every port of call.

Viking has currently suspended its sailings through August 31 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

