Vantage Adds Second Oceangoing Cruise Ship to its Fleet for 2022

(4:07 p.m. EDT) – Vantage Deluxe World Travel has announced it is still planning to add a second oceangoing ship to its fleet in 2022.

The 162-passenger vessel, named Ocean Odyssey, will be the sister-ship to the company's first-ever oceangoing newbuild, Ocean Explorer, which is scheduled to debut in 2021. The new vessel will allow Vantage to visit all seven continents for the first time in the company's 36-year history, with voyages scheduled to Borneo, Komodo, Northern Australia, and beyond.

"We couldn't be more excited to build on the success of the Ocean Explorer with the Ocean Odyssey," said Henry R. Lewis, Founder & Chairman. "Our travelers want an intimate, enriching experience where they can truly absorb history and culture with fewer guests and a better staff to guest ratio. The Ocean Odyssey will cater to those who appreciate relaxed refinement, unparalleled cultural enrichment, and unique adventures."

Vantage -- which has long offered European river cruises catering to solo travelers -- has announced that Ocean Odyssey will offer a total of 15 cabins designed expressly for solo travelers.

Set to debut in March 2022, Ocean Odyssey is designed for small-group expedition cruising to the world's most far-flung destinations. The vessel will offer 17 suites with private step-out balconies, along with a variety of oceanview and veranda accommodation options. Vantage says guests booking suites will be treated to complimentary business class or premium economy air upgrades, along with other perks.

Like fleetmate Ocean Explorer, Ocean Odyssey will feature the distinctive X-BOW design characterized by a blunt, swooping forward hull that improves passenger comfort in heavy seas and fuel efficiency, allowing Vantage to reduce emissions and lower energy consumption thanks to its streamlined design.

Vantage has announced a cultural program that includes onboard resident lecturers, home-hosted meals and guided tours. In select ports of call, such as Luxor, Egypt and Sri Lanka, guests will be invited to travel on extended overnight excursions that allow for more in-depth overland explorations.

Ocean Odyssey will offer Polar Code 6 compliance, allowing it to operate safely in the icy waters of Antarctica and the Far Arctic.