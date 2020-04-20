Victory Cruise Lines Cancels All 2020 Sailings for Victory II, Suspends More Victory I Cruises

(4 p.m. EDT) -- Victory Cruise Lines, the small two-ship cruise line operated by American Queen Steamboat Company, has canceled all sailings in 2020 for its Victory II cruise ship and extended its temporary suspension of operations onboard Victory I through June 30, 2020.
"Our top priority remains the health and safety of our guests, team members and crew," said John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company, in a statement announcing the cancellations. "We came to the difficult decision to consolidate the Victory II itineraries with Victory I due to the shortened nature of our 2020 season, as a result of the ongoing travel restrictions and port closures. It is our hope that in doing so, we can prioritize delivering the extraordinary Great Lakes sailing experience that our loyal guests have come to expect from the VCL brand."
Victory I will resume service on July 5.
For all passengers booked on Victory I before June 30 and those booked onboard all Victory II 2020 sailings, no action is necessary. The Victory Cruise Lines customer service team will be reaching out directly to cruisers and travel agents to discuss available options, which include rebooking for a later date, a 125 percent future cruise credit or a full refund.