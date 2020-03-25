Explorer Dream Reveals Return to Australia For 2020/2021 Cruise Season

(UPDATE, March 24, 2020:) -- Dream Cruises has cancelled the upcoming AU/NZ season due to "ongoing concerns" surrounding COVID-19 pandemic.

(12 p.m. AEST) -- Dream Cruises has released details of Explorer Dream's local deployment from October 2020 to February 2021.

New itineraries include Singapore to Fremantle via Broome and Exmouth, with the option to cruise on to Sydney via Adelaide and Melbourne. This 17-night voyage departs 17 October 2020 and is priced from $1,270 per person.

The ship will then head over to Auckland to be homeported during November and December for a series of seven-night itineraries around New Zealand plus a South Pacific cruise visiting New Caledonia.

From January 2021, Explorer Dream will return to Sydney, offering a choice of seven-night Tasmania round-trips departing each Sunday, visiting ports such as Port Arthur, Hobart, Burnie, Eden, Phillip Island and Melbourne, until the ship departs local waters at the end of February.

New season fares start from $611 per person for a seven-night cruise from Sydney to Auckland.