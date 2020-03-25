  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Regent Seven Seas Explorer to Cruise in Australia and New Zealand in 2020/21
Regent Seven Seas Explorer to Cruise in Australia and New Zealand in 2020/21
Cunard Announces Record 2020/21 Australia Cruise Season
Cunard Announces Record 2020/21 Australia Cruise Season
Princess Cruises Launches Largest Ever Australia Summer Season
Princess Cruises Launches Largest Ever Australia Summer Season
Australia and New Zealand Cruise Terminals Set for Widespread Upgrades
Australia and New Zealand Cruise Terminals Set for Widespread Upgrades
New and Refurbished Ships Arriving for 2019/20 Australia Cruise Season
New and Refurbished Ships Arriving for 2019/20 Australia Cruise Season
Black Friday Cruise Deals Launched in Australia
Black Friday Cruise Deals Launched in Australia
Ditch the Booze and Book a Cruise
Ditch the Booze and Book a Cruise
Sapphire Princess Starts Australia Cruise Season Six Months Early From May 2020
Sapphire Princess Starts Australia Cruise Season Six Months Early From May 2020
Ships Shift From Asia to Australia For Extended Season of Cruise Bargains
Ships Shift From Asia to Australia For Extended Season of Cruise Bargains
Viking Announces 2022-2023 World Cruise aboard New Ship Viking Neptune
Viking Announces 2022-2023 World Cruise aboard New Ship Viking Neptune
Explorer Dream Reveals Return to Australia For 2020/2021 Cruise Season
Dream Cruises' Explorer Dream in Sydney

Explorer Dream Reveals Return to Australia For 2020/2021 Cruise Season

Explorer Dream Reveals Return to Australia For 2020/2021 Cruise Season
Dream Cruises' Explorer Dream in Sydney

March 25, 2020

Louise Goldsbury
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(UPDATE, March 24, 2020:) -- Dream Cruises has cancelled the upcoming AU/NZ season due to "ongoing concerns" surrounding COVID-19 pandemic.

(12 p.m. AEST) -- Dream Cruises has released details of Explorer Dream's local deployment from October 2020 to February 2021.

New itineraries include Singapore to Fremantle via Broome and Exmouth, with the option to cruise on to Sydney via Adelaide and Melbourne. This 17-night voyage departs 17 October 2020 and is priced from $1,270 per person.

The ship will then head over to Auckland to be homeported during November and December for a series of seven-night itineraries around New Zealand plus a South Pacific cruise visiting New Caledonia.

From January 2021, Explorer Dream will return to Sydney, offering a choice of seven-night Tasmania round-trips departing each Sunday, visiting ports such as Port Arthur, Hobart, Burnie, Eden, Phillip Island and Melbourne, until the ship departs local waters at the end of February.

New season fares start from $611 per person for a seven-night cruise from Sydney to Auckland.

"We are so grateful for the support we’ve received from our travel partners in response to Explorer Dream’s first season down under," says Dream Cruises vice president, sales and marketing, Brigita Devries. "The feedback we’ve received from passengers has been overwhelmingly positive and the local market has really embraced the Dream Cruises experience."

How was this article?

Featured News

1
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
5
Federal Maritime Commission Proposes Cancellation Rule Changes to Protect U.S. Cruise Ship Passengers
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.