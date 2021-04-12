Editor's Note: As of April 12, 2021, this article will no longer be updated. For a detailed overview of cruise line restart dates, visit Cruise Critic's guide to when cruise lines are expected to resume service.

Cruise lines have temporarily suspended operations worldwide and altered future sailings globally as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world.

Cruise lines have reacted by relaxing their cancellation and postponement policies, allowing concerned passengers to cancel -- in some cases -- up to 24 hours before departure.

On October 30, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suspended its no sail order and replaced it with a conditional sail order that has resulted in vessels with capacity over 250 passengers being unable to restart operations well into 2021.

However, the CDC put in place a strict set of health protocols which raise more questions than answers and has led to lines further suspending operations. Lines have resorted to restarting in cruise-friendly destinations, including the UK and various Caribbean islands.

On March 13, 2020 Cruise Lines International Association, the industry's largest trade association, announced all its member cruise lines would voluntarily suspend cruise ship operations from for 30 days. This was later extended until July 24, 2020. On June 19th, CLIA extended the suspension through September 15th for ships departing U.S. ports and released the following statement:

"Due to the ongoing situation within the U.S. related to COVID-19, CLIA member cruise lines have decided to voluntarily extend the period of suspended passenger operations. The current No Sail Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will expire on 24 July, and although we had hoped that cruise activity could resume as soon as possible after that date, it is increasingly clear that more time will be needed to resolve barriers to resumption in the United States.

"Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers. We have therefore decided to further extend our suspension of operations from U.S. ports until 15 September. The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations."

"This voluntary suspension applies to all CLIA members to which the No Sail Order applied (vessels with capacity to carry 250 persons or more). CLIA member cruise lines will continually evaluate the evolving situation and make a determination as to whether a further extension is necessary."

This voluntary suspension was further extended until October 31. Technically, cruise lines can now resume operations from U.S. ports, but most have indicated a restart date of May 1 or beyond. / -->

Read the latest developments on how cruise lines are responding to the Coronavirus:

A-ROSA River Cruises

Itinerary Changes

A-ROSA has suspended cruise operations on the Danube and Rhine through April 18, 2021.

Adventure Canada

Travel Restrictions

You can find complete details of Adventure Canada' travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Adventure Canada has canceled all scheduled 2021 voyages on Ocean Endeavour due to restrictions by Transport Canada. It will resume operations in January 2022 in Antarctica.

AIDA

Itinerary Changes

AIDA has cancelled all sailings until mid-May 2021. Sailings onboard AIDAperla in the Canary Islands resumes on March 20, 2021.

Amadeus River Cruises

Itinerary Changes

Amadeus resumed operations in Europe on July 27, 2020 on its new vessel Amadeus Imperial. The line, which caters to international travelers, is sailing six ships. Impacted 2021 customers will be contacted by the line.

AmaWaterways

Itinerary Changes

AmaWaterways has cancelled all voyages through May 31, 2021.

American Cruise Line

Itinerary Changes

American Cruise Line resumed limited operations in March 2021.

American Queen Steamboat Company

Itinerary Changes

American Queen resumed limited operations on March 21, 2021.

Aqua Expeditions

Itinerary Changes

Aqua Expeditions has canceled most of its international and river cruises. Aqua Blu will resume Indonesia domestic cruises in August 2020 and take international passengers beginning September 12.

APT

Travel Restrictions

You can find complete details of APT's travel restrictions and cancellations here.

Itinerary Changes

APT has canceled all cruises through May 31, 2021.

Aurora Expeditions

Travel Restrictions

You can find complete details of Aurora Expeditions' travel restrictions and cancellations here.

Itinerary Changes

Aurora Expeditions has cancelled its 2021 Arctic sailings, and select 2021-2022 Antarctic voyages. Full details are available on Aurora's website using the link above.

Australis

Itinerary Changes

Australis has been forced to cancel its entire 2020-2021 season. Cruises will resume in September 2021.

Avalon Waterways

Itinerary Changes

Avalon Waterways has suspended all river cruises through May 31, 2021.

You can find a link to a list of modified itineraries and travel restrictions here.

Azamara

Travel Restrictions

Azamara is following all of CLIA's regulations; you can find the latest travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Azamara has cancelled all voyages through June 30, 2021.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Itinerary Changes

Bahamas Paradise announced on April 9 that sailings aboard Grand Classica will restart July 2, 2021.

Grand Celebration was sold for scrap in November 2020.

Blount Small Ship Adventures

Itinerary Changes

Blount Small Ship Adventures ceased operations in late August 2020. All future sailings have been cancelled.

Blue Lagoon Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find the latest updates here.

Itinerary Changes

All cruises scheduled to depart through May 31, 2021 are cancelled.

Captain Cook Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find the latest updates here.

Itinerary Changes

Captain Cook Cruises will restart cruises on December 19, 2020. Murray Princess resumed sailings on the Murray River on July 31.

Carnival Cruise Line

Travel Restrictions

Carnival Cruise Line is following all CLIA regulations. You can find specifics here.

Itinerary Changes

All Carnival cruises in North America are suspended through June 30, 2021. Voyages over 7 days in duration from U.S. homeports are temporarily unavailable for booking due to CDC requirements. Additional vessel cancellations are below:

Carnival Miracle from San Diego and San Francisco - sailings through September 16, 2021

Carnival Miracle cruises from San Diego and San Francisco are suspended until further notice and sailings out of San Diego that were available for sale through April 2023 have been cancelled, with the exception of seven voyages to Hawaii, which will move to Long Beach.

Carnival Liberty - September 17 to October 18, 2021

Voyages aboard Carnival Liberty from September 17-October 18, 2021 are cancelled to accomodate drydock work.

Carnival Sunshine - October 11 to November 13, 2021

Voyages aboard Carnival Sunshine from October 11-November 13, 2021 are cancelled to accomodate drydock work.

Carnival Magic, Paradise, Valor and Radiance

Four ships that were scheduled for drydocks in the first half of 2021 -- Magic, Paradise, Valor and Victory/Radiance – won't return to service until November 2021.

Carnival Mardi Gras

The launch date for Mardi Gras has now been pushed back to July 3, 2021.

Carnival Legend

Carnival has cancelled the European itineraries for Carnival Legend which were to begin this May through Oct. 31, 2021.

Australia Sailings: Carnival Spirit & Carnival Splendor

Voyages aboard Carnival Splendor are cancelled through June 28, 2021.

Voyages aboard Carnival Spirit are cancelled through September 12, 2021.

Celebrity Cruises

Travel Restrictions

Celebrity Cruises is following all regulations set forth by CLIA. You can find specifics here.

Itinerary Changes

Celebrity Cruises has canceled all sailings through June 30, 2021. All cruises in Asia, Australia and New Zealand are now cancelled for the entire 2020-2021 cruise season, while South America sailings are also cancelled for the entire season, through April 7, 2021. All May through October 2021 Europe and transatlantic cruises on Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Constellation will also be suspended.

Celebrity Millennium to Sail from St. Maarten

On March 19, Celebrity announced Celebrity Millennium will begin sailing Caribbean cruises from St. Maarten in June 2021.

Celebrity Apex to Sail from Athens

On March 25, Celebrity announced that its newest ship Celebrity Apex will begin sailing from Athens on June 19, 2021.

Celestyal Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find specific information about Celestyal Cruises ' travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Celestyal Cruises has announced a restart date of May 29, 2021.

Coral Expeditions

Travel Restrictions

You can find Coral Expeditions' most recent travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Coral Expeditions resumed operations in Australia on October 13, 2020 aboard Coral Discoverer. Coral Adventurer resumed operations in January 2021.

Costa Cruises

Travel Restrictions

Costa is following all CLIA regulations. You can find specific travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Costa has delayed its cruising restart until May 1, 2021.

From May 1, Costa Smeralda will return to sailing 3,4 and 7-night cruises around Italy, with voyages to the Western Mediterranean beginning June 12, 2021.

A second ship, Costa Luminosa, will also be back in service, departing from Trieste from May 16, and the following day from Bari, offering one-week cruises in Greece and Croatia.

All other sailings for this period have been cancelled.

CroisiEurope

Itinerary Changes

Ocean cruises are due to resume in early March; river cruises in late March 2021.

Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Cruise & Maritime Voyages was placed into administration on July 20, 2020. All future cruises are cancelled, and all vessels have been sold off.

Crystal Cruises

Travel Restrictions

Crystal Cruises is following all CLIA regulations for its ocean and yacht cruises, and is offering reduced deposits on all 2021, 2022 and 2023 voyages. You can find specific information here

Itinerary changes

Crystal Esprit is now cancelled through August 1, 2021

Crystal Serenity existing sailings are cancelled through October 17, 2021. New sailings to the Bahamas will debut on July 3, 2021.

Crystal Symphony will begin sailing from St. John's, Antigua on August 5, 2021.

Crystal's river cruise journeys are cancelled through May 2021.

Crystal Endeavor will begin sailings from Iceland on July 17, 2021.

Cunard Line

Travel Restrictions

Cunard Line is following all CLIA regulations; you can find specific information here.

Itinerary Changes

Cunard has suspended operations on a staggered basis for its fleet. Cunard announced March 11 that it will operate Queen Elizabeth on short, UK-only voyages for UK residents this summer.

Queen Mary 2 sailings are cancelled through November 12, 2021.

Queen Victoria sailings are cancelled through August 27, 2021.

Queen Elizabeth's existing Mediterranean program is cancelled through October 11, 2021.

Disney Cruise Line

Travel Restrictions

You can find a list of travel restrictions and other coronavirus-related announcements from Disney Cruise Line here.

Itinerary Changes

Disney Dream, Fantasy and Wonder sailings are now suspended through June 30, 2021; Disney Magic European voyages, excluding new UK sailings, are cancelled into September. Canadian sailings have been paused until February 2022.

Disney Magic to Sail from UK

In March 2021, Disney announced it would deploy Disney Magic on short "staycation" cruises from the UK for UK passengers.

Dream Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find a list of travel restrictions and other coronavirus-related announcements from Dream Cruises here.

Itinerary Changes

Dream Cruises resumed sailing on Explorer Dream, in Taiwan, on July 26. There will be no Australia season between October 2020 and February 2021.

Emerald Waterways

Travel Restrictions

Emerald Waterways is following all CLIA regulations. You can find a FAQ about coronavirus and Emerald's policies here.

Itinerary Changes

All Emerald Waterways itineraries are suspended through May 31, 2021.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Travel Restrictions

You can find a series of questions and answers about coronavirus and how Fred. Olsen is responding here.

Itinerary Changes

Balmoral: suspended until July 1, 2021

Bolette: suspended until August 16, 2021

Braemar: suspended until April 15, 2022

Borealis: suspended until July 5, 2021

Additionally, on December 7, 2020, Fred. Olsen confirmed it would cancel its entire 2021 river cruise season aboard Brabant in order to focus on its oceangoing operations.

G Adventures

Travel Restrictions

You can find a series of questions and answers about coronavirus and how G Adventures is responding here.

Itinerary Changes

G Adventures has suspended all cruises through April 30, 2021, including the 2020-2021 Antarctic season aboard Expedition.

Gate 1 Travel

Travel Restrictions

You can find Gate 1's most recent travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

All departures through June 30, 2021 have been canceled.

Grand Circle Cruise Line

Travel Restrictions

You can find Grand Circle's most recent travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Grand Cirlce has cancelled all trips through June 5, 2021.

Asia

Grand Circle has canceled all departures, optional trip extensions and stopovers in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Mongolia in 2020 and 2021.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Travel Restrictions

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has a full list of COVID-19 restrictions and information here.

Itinerary Changes

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has cancelled its voyages from Germany until December 1, 2020. It has since resumed limited operations.

Hebridean Island Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find Hebridean's most recent travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Hebridean has cancelled all trips for the remainder of 2020, including its river ship, Royal Crown. It intends to operate its full 2021 schedule beginning in April.

Heritage Expeditions

Travel Restrictions

Boarding will be denied to all persons who have within 14 days before embarkation traveled from, visited or transited via airports in Iran, South Korea and China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and any municipality in Italy subject to lockdown (quarantine) measures by the Italian Government, as designated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Preboarding screening will be conducted for all persons who have within 14 days before embarkation traveled from, visited or transited via airports in any destinations listed on the U.S. CDC "Coronavirus Disease 2019 Information for Travel" page. Illness screening includes symptom history checks for fever, cough and difficulty breathing in the 14 days before embarkation and taking of temperature.

Boarding will be denied to all persons who have within 14 days before embarkation had close contact with, or helped care for, anyone suspected or diagnosed as having Coronavirus, or who is currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure to COVID-19.

Preboarding screening will be conducted to effectuate these prevention measures. Enhanced screening and initial medical support are to be provided, as needed, to any persons exhibiting symptoms of suspected COVID-19.

Itinerary Changes

Select Mekong River voyages will be altered due to the closures of Halong Bay and Lan Ha Bay in Vietnam.

Holland America Line

Travel Restrictions

Holland America Line is following all CLIA regulations. You can find specifics here.

Itinerary Changes

Holland America announced it is pausing the global operations of its fleet through April 30, 2021. In keeping with U.S. CDC requirements, all voyages of eight nights or longer calling on a U.S. port of call are cancelled through November 1, 2021.

Several other itinerary changes for 2021 are noted below:

2021 Europe

On March 9, 2021, Holland America announced it would suspend its European operations aboard Volendam, Westerdam and Nieuw Statendam through June 30, 2021.

2021 Alaska Cruise Changes

On February 24, Holland America Line announced it would cancel all Alaska voyages departing from or to a Canadian port of call, along with all Land+Sea cruisetours. Sailings to and from Vancouver are cancelled for the 2021 season.

On March 16, Holland America cancelled all voyages to Alaska from Seattle through the end of June 2021. Affected passengers will be moved to a comparable 2022 sailing.

2021 Canada & New England aboard Zaandam

Voyages to Canada & New England aboard Zaandam between Boston and Montreal are now cancelled.

On July 15, 2020 Holland America announced that Maasdam, Veendam, Rotterdam and Amsterdam would leave the fleet this year. Most cruises aboard these ships have been cancelled. The 2021 Grand Voyage has been cancelled and moved to 2022, where it will operate aboard Zaandam. Rotterdam's Grand Africa Voyage in October 2021 will now take place aboard Zaandam on the same dates.

The Holland America Line website has the latest information.

Hurtigruten

Travel Restrictions

Hurtigruten is following guidelines and recommendations from the World Health Association, the CDC; Norway’s Institute of Public Health (FHI), the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators and CLIA. You can find specific travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Hurtigruten restarted a limited Norwegian coastal voyage service on June 16, 2020. Norwegian Coastal sailings expanded to five vessels in January 2021 to serve local and freight traffic for residents of Norway.

Expedition voyages are cancelled through May 2021, while voyages aboard Roald Amundsen in Alaska and British Columbia are cancelled through July 2021.

Lindblad

Travel Restrictions

Lindblad has implemented the following protocols for protecting against coronavirus:

Passengers who have traveled from, visited or transited via airports in China, including Hong Kong and Macau, within 14 days before embarkation will not be able to travel on their scheduled voyages.

The line is asking passengers health questions related to the diagnosis of or potential exposure to coronavirus, and additional screening is taking place at the time of embarkation, with a representative of the cruise line's medical staff overseeing the process.

Itinerary Changes

Lindblad sailings are currently suspended until further notice. The company's 2020-2021 Antarctic voyages have been postponed until 2021-2022.

The Majestic Line

Travel Restrictions

The Majestic Line successfully restarted cruising in the UK. However, on October 9, the line announced the cancellation of all remaining 2020 cruises due to the restriction of alcohol service by the Scottish government.

Itinerary Changes

The line will resume sailing on May 18, 2021.

Maple Leaf Adventures

Itinerary Changes

The company hopes to restart its 2021 cruises around British Columbia in June 2021.

Marella Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find specific information about Marella Cruises' coronavirus-related travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Marella has cancelled all voyages up to and including June 30, 2021.

Metropolitan Touring

Travel Restrictions

You can find specific information about Metropolitan Touring's coronavirus-related travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Metropolitan Touring resumed limited service in the Galapagos Islands on August 2, 2020.

MSC Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find MSC's travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

You can find a full list of canceled or modified itineraries here.

MSC has suspended cruise operations through May 31, 2021 for its Caribbean voyages from North America aboard MSC Divina, MSC Meraviglia and MSC Armonia and MSC Orchestra in South Africa until November 2021.

UK-only sailings will restat from Southampton aboard MSC Virtuosa on May 20, 2021.

MSC restarted limited Mediterranean cruises on MSC Grandiosa on January 24, 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Travel Restrictions

A list of Norwegian's travel restrictions can be found here.

Passengers booked on voyages from January 1 to October 31, 2021, can cancel up to 15 days in advance. Final payment for sailings through April 30, 2021 is now extended to 60 days prior to sailing, from the standard 120 days.

Itinerary Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line has suspended operations through September 1, with the following exceptions, which will restart on the following dates:

Norwegian Joy in Montego Bay, Jamaica, from August 25

Norwegian Gem in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from August 7

• Norwegian Jade from Athens, from July 25.

Scheduled voyages on the following ships have been cancelled through the fall:

Norwegian Encore: sailings embarking prior to October 28, 2021

Norwegian Jewel: sailings embarking prior to October 6, 2021

Norwegian Pearl: sailing through November 7

NYK Cruises

Itinerary Changes

Japan's NYK Cruises plans to resume short sailings beginning in November 2020.

Oceania Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find a full list of Oceania's travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Oceania has canceled all cruises through July 31, 2021.

Pandaw Cruises

Itinerary Changes

Pandaw has cancelled all Myanmar departures until further notice.

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find specific information about travel restrictions for Paul Gauguin cruises here.

Itinerary Changes

Paul Gauguin has suspended sailings until June 5, 2021.

P&O Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find a full list of P&O Cruises' coronavirus-related travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

P&O Cruises has cancelled all international cruises until September, 2021. It is scheduled to restart domestic cruises on June 27.

P&O Cruises Australia

Travel Restrictions

You can find a list of travel notices and advisories from P&O Cruises here.

Itinerary Changes

P&O Cruises Australia is extending its suspension of operations in Australia and New Zealand through July 30, 2021.

Pearl Seas Cruises

Itinerary Changes

Pearl Seas has canceled all cruises until further notice. The line will resume sailings in 2021.

Ponant

Travel Restrictions

You can find a list of travel notices and advisories from Ponant here.

Itinerary Changes

Ponant restarted operations with cruises in France in July, and ran a successful season before shutting down in mid-November throrugh the end of December 2020. The full list of currently canceled cruises can be viewed on the line's website.

Poseidon Expeditions

Travel Restrictions

You can find a list of travel notices and advisories from Poseidon Expeditions here.

Itinerary Changes

All 2020 Arctic sailings have been postponed until 2021. The upcoming 2020 Antarctic season was formally cancelled on September 22.

Princess Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find all of Princess Cruises' coronavirus-related notices and advisories here.

Itinerary Changes

On January 6, Princess Cruises canceled sailings through May 14, 2021, affecting sailings in the Caribbean, the California Coast, along with early season Alaska and Europe cruises. Voyages longer than eight days calling on a U.S. port have been cancelled until November 1, 2021 per the CDC's latest regulations on cruise.

Voyages from Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles and Rome (Civitavecchia)

Voyages from Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles and Rome (Civitavecchia) have been cancelled through June 30, 2021. This affects sailings on Caribbean Princess, Enchanted Princess and Ruby Princess.

Alaska 2021:

Voyages to Alaska to or from Vancouver, along with Pacific Coastal sailings, are cancelled for the entire 2021 season.

Sailings from Seattle to Alaska are cancelled through June 27, 2021, affecting Emerald Princess and Majestic Princess.

Other Ports and Itineraries

Cruises to Japan are canceled through June 25, 2021.

Cruises in and out of Australia and New Zealand are canceled through May, 2021.

Additionally, Princess has cancelled its 2021 world cruise voyages aboard Island Princess and Pacific Princess, including all related sub-segments. The world cruise aboard Sea Princess that is scheduled to depart in late-May, early-June is still going ahead at this time.

On September 21, 2020 Princess Cruises announced the sale of Sun Princess and Sea Princess. Both vessels will leave the fleet immediately, and all future sailings aboard both ships have been cancelled.

The Princess website has the latest information.

Caribbean Princess was subject to a temporary no sail order from the CDC (necessitating the cancellation of the March 9 port call to Grand Cayman), after it was determined two crew members had transfered from Grand Princess to Caribbean Princess. Both were tested for COVID-19, with results coming in as negative. The ship has been given permission to resume sailing and arrived back at Port Everglades on March 11 as scheduled, however the March 11 sailing was canceled.

Grand Princess

Twenty-one people, including 19 crew members, tested positive for Covid-19 on Grand Princess's February 21 sailing. The ship docked in an unused port in Oakland on March 9 and passengers are being disembarked in order of priority, as defined, directed and managed by both state and local authorities. There were 3,533 people onboard Grand Princess, including 2,422 guests and 1,111 crew members. Crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship.

The March 7 and March 22 sailings are canceled. The line has confirmed that passengers will receive a full refund of their cruise fare, Princess Air, Princess Cruise Plus pre- and post-cruise hotel packages, prepaid shore excursions and other prepaid items purchased through Princess. Unexpected expenses, such as air change fees, reimbursement of reasonable non-refundable out-of-pocket expenses will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Passengers will also receive a Future Cruise Credit equal to 100 percent of the cruise fare paid on this voyage.

Regal Princess:

The March 8 sailing was canceled while Regal Princess waited offshore for the testing of two crew members who recently transferred from Grand Princess to be carried out. Both tests came back negative for coronavirus so the ship was cleared to dock in the evening and all passengers disembarked.

Passengers due to disembark on March 8 will have unexpected expenses, such as air change fees, reimbursement of reasonable non-refundable out-of-pocket expenses refunded on a case-by-case basis. Those on the canceled sailing will be reimbursed up to $300 per booking for one-night’s hotel costs in Fort Lauderdale. Guests with Princess flights were booked into a Fort Lauderdale hotel for the night. All guests will receive a full refund of their cruise fare, Princess Air, Princess Cruise Plus pre- and post-cruise hotel packages, prepaid shore excursions and other prepaid items purchased through Princess Cruises. Unexpected expenses, such as air change fees, reimbursement of reasonable non-refundable out-of-pocket expenses will be considered on a case-by-case basis. As the cruise has been cancelled the day of departure, each guest will also receive a 100 percent Future Cruise Credit equal to the cruise fare paid on this voyage.

Royal Princess:

The March 7 seven-night Mexican Riviera sailing was canceled after the CDC issued a no sail order for the ship due to the transfer of a crew member from Grand Princess to Royal Princess on February 22. The crew member and two disembarked passengers who had been displaying flu-like symptoms have all tested negative for coronavirus and the CDC has since rescinded all restrictions. The ship will sail its March 14 voyage as planned.

Guests on the canceled sailing will recieve up to $300 per booking for one-night's hotel costs in Los Angeles; those who booked with Princess' EZair program will be placed in a LAX airport hotel. All guests will receive a full refund of their cruise fare, Princess Air, Princess Cruise Plus pre- and post-cruise hotel packages, prepaid shore excursions and other prepaid items purchased through Princess Cruises. They will also receive a 100 percent Future Cruise Credit equal to the cruise fare paid for the canceled sailing.

Diamond Princess:

Diamond Princess was quarantined outside of Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan, until February 19; more than 700 passengers and crew tested positive for coronavirus. All cruises through to the April 20 departure have been canceled.

Due to current port restrictions, closures and lack of predictability regarding port availability in Asia, Princess has decided to cancel additional voyages on Sapphire Princess and Majestic Princess. All booked passengers will receive a refund of their cruise fare, Princess Air flights, hotel packages, shore excursions, taxes, fees, and port expenses, plus a future cruise credit.

Sapphire Princess:

All 2020 Sapphire Princess cruises (February through October) in Asia have been canceled. Instead the ship will offer 44 new cruises from five Australian ports for an extended year-long season, starting May 1.

Majestic Princess:

All Majestic Princess cruises are canceled through to the April 2 departure.

Sun Princess:

The line is also looking to remove Sun Princess' transit calls on Shanghai on May 1 and July 17, replacing them with Japan ports of calls. -->

Pullmantur Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find a list of Pullmantur Cruises' travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

On June 22, Pullmantur filed for creditor protection in Spain. All future voyages are cancelled, and all vessels have been sold for scrap.

Quark Expeditions

Travel Restrictions

You can find a list of Quark Expeditions' travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Quark Expeditions has suspended all expeditions until May 1, 2021.

Regent Seven Seas

Travel Restrictions

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is following all of the CLIA regulations; you can find more specific information here.

Itinerary Changes

Regent has suspended its global cruise operations through July 31, 2021.

Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection

Itinerary Changes

Ritz Carlton has pushed back the debut of its first yacht, Ervima, until November 10, 2021.

Riviera Travel

Travel RestrictionsFind out the latest on Riviera Travel by visiting its website.

Itinerary Changes

Riviera Travel has canceled all cruises until May 31, 2021.

Royal Caribbean

Travel Restrictions

You can find a full list of Royal Caribbean's health protocols here. The line is following all CLIA regulations.

Itinerary Changes

Royal Caribbean has canceled all sailings through June 30, 2021, excluding sailings from Singapore on Quantum of the Seas, Israel on Odyssey of the Seas and select vessels outlined below:

Adventure of the Seas to Sail from Nassau in June

On March 19, Royal Caribbean announced Adventure of the Seas would begin Caribbean sailings for vaccinated passengers beginning in June from Nassau.

Vision of the Seas to Sail from Bermuda in June

On March 23, Royal Caribbean announced Vision of the Seas would begin homeporting in Bermuda, offerings sailings to Perfect Day at CocoCay beginning in late June.

Jewel of the Seas to Sail from Cyprus in July

On March 25, Royal Caribbean announced that Jewel of the Seas would begin sailing from a new homeport of Limassol from July 10, offering week-long cruises calling in at Athens and the Greek islands of Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini through October.

Anthem of the Seas to Sail from U.K. in July

On March 31, Royal Caribbean announced that Anthem of the Seas would begin sailing from Southampton, U.K., from July 7, offering four-night "Ocean Getaways" from Southampton in early July and five- to eight-night British Isles cruises, starting 15th July, that include ports stops in Liverpool, Kirkwall, Scotland and Belfast.

Saga Cruises

Itinerary Changes

Saga Cruises has cancelled all cruises until July 26, 2021 aboard the new Spirit of Adventure; and until June 27, 2021 aboard Spirit of Discovery.

Domestic UK Cruises

Domestic UK-only cruises will begin June 27, 2021.

Scenic

Travel Restrictions

Scenic has now introduced a new Deposit Protection Plan, which allows passengers to change their travel dates or itinerary up to 90 days before departure. You can find specific information about Scenic's policies here.

Itinerary Changes

The Scenic Group has suspended all river and ocean cruises through May 31, 2021.

Sea Cloud Cruises

Itinerary Changes

Sea Cloud Cruises has suspended all operations into July 2021 when the fleet will resume sailing on a staggered basis.

Seabourn

Travel Restrictions

You can find specific information about Seabourn's travel restrictions here. (Scroll down to the Health Travel Advisory.)

Itinerary Changes

Seabourn has suspended global operations into 2021 for all vessels:

Seabourn Encore: canceled until July 3, 2021.

Seabourn Ovation: voyages resume from Piraeus (Athens) on July 3, 2021

Seabourn Quest: canceled until November 7, 2021.

Seabourn Sojourn: canceled until July 3, 2021.

Seabourn Odyssey: canceled through November 5, 2021 (seven-day Alaska/British Columbia and the Pacific Coast sailings have not been cancelled; other Alaska sailings have been modified to be just seven days in duration.

In addition, the line announced a further delay of its new purpose-built expedition vessel, Seabourn Venture, until December 2021.

SeaDream Yacht Club

Travel Restrictions

You can find a full list of SeaDream's travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

SeaDream breifly restarted cruising in Barbados in November but was forced to pause until the end of the year following a coronavirus outbreak onboard. The line will restart in May 2021 in Europe.

Silversea

Travel Restrictions

Silversea is following all CLIA regulations. You can find a list of specific travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Silversea has suspended sailings of its fleet until the following dates:

Silver Cloud: June 14, 2021

Silver Wind: November 20, 2021

Silver Shadow: June 7, 2021

Silver Spirit: June 10, 2021

Silver Muse: June 3, 2021

Silver Whisper: June 20, 2021

Silver Explorer: May 28, 2021

Silver Moon: June 18, 2021

Silver Dawn: November 9, 2021

Silver Origin: June 5, 2021

Star Clippers

Itinerary Changes

Star Clippers is suspending all cruise operations on a staggered basis:

Departures aboard Royal Clipper are cancelled unti July 3, 2021

Star Flyer until July 10, 2021

Star Clipper until September 11, 2021

Star Cruises

Travel Restrictions

Star Cruises has suspended the boarding of passengers living in Wuhan and Hubei Province as well as their close contacts. Passengers who do not wish to travel due to the coronavirus outbreak are offered an unconditional refund.

Itinerary Changes

Asia-based Star Cruises has suspended the operation of SuperStar Gemini and SuperStar Aquarius. All cruises have been canceled until further notice. Booked passengers have the option to change their cruise date or cancel with a full refund.

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines

Itinerary Changes

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines plans to restart cruising operations from Kingston, Ontario in May 2021 for Canadian residents.

Tauck

Itinerary Changes

Tauck is suspending all cruise and tour operations through May 31, 2021.

Teeming River Cruises

Itinerary Changes

You can find a complete list of Teeming's travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Teeming has suspended its river cruise operations, with most departures now moving to dates in 2021.

Titan

Itinerary Changes

Titan is suspending all cruise and tour operations through January 31, 2021.

Travelmarvel

Itinerary Changes

You can find a complete list of Travelmarvel's travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

All cruises and tours are suspended. No further updates have been given.

TUI

Itinerary Changes

TUI is currently operating two ships in the Canary Islands -- Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2.

Tui River Cruises

Tui River Cruises is a new river line by Tui that was originally due to debut in March 2020 in Amsterdam.

Itinerary Changes

The first customer sailing will now be onboard TUI Skyla on 28 June 2021 sailing from Budapest. TUI Maya’s first customer sailing will depart on 2 July 2021 also sailing from Budapest. TUI Isla will not operate this summer.

UnCruise Adventures

Itinerary Changes

Un-Cruise operations will resume in spring 2021 in Alaska.

Uniworld

Itinerary Changes

You can find a complete list of Uniworld's travel restrictions here.

Itinerary Changes

Uniworld has suspended all river cruises until April 2021, with a tentative restart date for European cruises of early May.

Vantage Deluxe World Travel

Itinerary Changes

Vantage has extended its operational pause on all sailings through June 1, 2021.

Variety Cruises

Itinerary Changes

Variety resumed operations in Greece as of July 24, 2020. Voyages to the Seychelles will begin on September 12, 2020, with the rest of the fleet resuming service later in 2020 and into 2021.

Victoria Cruise Lines

Itinerary Changes

Victoria Cruises, which operates three-, four- and seven-night itineraries on the Yangtze River, canceled six sailings through February 16. (The Yangtze season is typically late March to October. These were off-season winter sailings.)

Victory Cruise Lines

Itinerary Changes

Victory Cruise Lines has cancelled all sailings for the remainder of 2020 and will resume in 2021. The line will also offer cruisetour packages departing roundtrip Cancun, Mexico in November and December 2021.

Viking Cruises

Travel Restrictions

You can find specific information regarding travel restrictions for both Viking River and Viking Ocean here.

Itinerary Changes

Viking has canceled all river and ocean cruises through May 31, 2021 except for three U.K. coastal cruises for U.K. residents only -- on May 22, 29 and June 5. For passengers booked on one of the canceled sailings, Viking is offering Future Cruise Credit of 125 percent of the fare paid or a refund equal to the amount paid. Passengers have 24 months to use their FCC. If passengers opting for FCC are then unable to use their voucher, Viking will automatically send a refund equal to the original amount paid.

On April 6, Viking announced new voyages beginning in June from Bermuda and Iceland and taking place aboard Viking Orion and Viking Sky.

Virgin Voyages

Travel Restrictions

Virgin Voyages is following all CLIA regulations. You can find more specific information here.

Itinerary Changes

Virgin Voyages will restart cruising from August 6 from Portsmouth, England on Scarlet Lady. It has postponed all cruises on Valiant Lady until November 14, 2021.

Those booked on a cruise that has been canceled can opt for the following:

200 percent in Future Voyage Credit which can be applied to another sailing, rather than a refund. This is double the value of a Sailor’s existing booking.

100 percent refund, plus 25 percent Future Voyage Credit on the value paid to use for a future booking.

Bookings made prior to December 10, 2021 for sailings in 2021 and 2022 will be eligible for cancellation up to 48 hours in advance, with a full credit given.

Windstar

Travel Restrictions

On December 14, 2020 Windstar extended its pause in operations into 2021. It also announced the cancellationof the 2021 Alaska season, the cancellation of all 2021 itineraries with a U.S. port of call, and the cancellation of all Mexico port calls. Star Breeze will now spend its summer sailing the Caribbean.

On March 26, 2021, new resumption dates have been announced for the fleet:

Star Breeze – June 19, 2021 – Caribbean

Wind Star – June 19, 2021 – Mediterranean

Wind Spirit – July 15, 2021 – Tahiti

Wind Surf – August 8, 2021 – Mediterranean

Star Legend – September 4, 2021 – Northern Europe

Star Pride – November 3, 2021 – Caribbean

Itinerary Changes

Those booked on a canceled cruise will receive the following:

For those guests with canceled cruises due to this extension, Windstar is offering a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) valued at 125 percent of all monies paid to Windstar Cruises on the booking. Guests will have 24 months to book and sail with their FCC. Guests may also request to exchange the FCC for a refund of 100% of monies paid to Windstar Cruises on the canceled booking.

Zegrahm Expeditions

Itinerary Changes

Zegrahm Expeditions has suspended its sailings until further notice.