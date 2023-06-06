Included Tours Often Overlap

The one drawback with the included excursions and EmeraldACTIVE tours is that they would typically overlap. During our sailing, there was only one instance where the included tour took place in the morning (the bus tour to The Hague from Rotterdam) and the EmeraldActive tour took place in the afternoon in Willemstad (not the capital of Curaçao, but a tiny, 2,000-resident village in the Dutch province of North Brabant).

On all other days, we were forced to choose between the guided tour and the bike tour (or exploring on our own). I realized that this is by design, as only a handful of passengers favored the guided bike tours consistently and the rest showed little to no interest in them. Having a limited number of available e-bikes was likely another reason why these tours were scheduled at the same time, to avoid not having enough bikes to satisfy demand.

In my case, however, I would have enjoyed the opportunity to do both tours on any given day as they would typically feature very different attractions of the same destination. An example happened on Day 6 when we visited the port of Arnhem near the German border. The included excursion tour consisted of a visit to Het Loo Palace -- the royal Dutch family's former summer residence that now serves as a state museum -- located in Apeldoorn, about an hour north of Arnhem. The bike tour, on the other hand, benefited from Arnhem's hilly terrain (very different from the average Dutch landscape) and verdant parks within the city.

Similarly, Day 2 in Amsterdam featured an included tour to the picturesque windmills of Zaanse Schans that took place at the same time as the guided bike tour across the tulip fields of Waterland near the town of Edam.

Choosing between the included tour and the bike tour ultimately comes down to personal preference and the content of each tour. If you enjoy being more active and nature (although the e-bikes are significantly less physically intense than traditional bikes), the bike tours are a great alternative. The included tours, on the other hand, will often entail riding on a bus and thus cover much more ground. They may also include visits to attractions that would incur an expense if done independently.

Additionally, there is also the opportunity to use the e-bikes outside of a guided tour on your free time, so that's always an available option if you prefer not to pass up on the included tour but would still like the chance to ride a bike.

Although I felt at times like I was missing out by not being able to do both tours, the voyage on Emerald Luna still allowed me to dig deep into every destination we visited. The included tours alone went a long way in providing a thorough overview of the cities we visited and the extended time in port allowed me to also explore on my own. If I had tried to cover as much ground independently, it would likely have taken considerably more than 7-8 days, a mountain of logistics and a budget several times higher than the average fare for a river cruise.