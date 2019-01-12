"Uber dropped us off at the ship at 10:15. We walked a short distance to the right to another terminal, to have our Covid testing. We showed our passport, Eurofin email and Bermuda TA paperwork ( strongly suggest to..."Read More
Uber dropped us off at the ship at 10:15. We walked a short distance to the right to another terminal, to have our Covid testing. We showed our passport, Eurofin email and Bermuda TA paperwork ( strongly suggest to have a hard paper copy). Proceeded to desk to “check in ” with Eurofins. Next step was the testing, no waiting. The technician takes 2 samples then you wait for results. Received ...
I chose Norveign cruise line chose because it appeared to look like fun. Where do I start. To make a long story short. This cruise that I just took was a make -up cruise, pre-Covid. When Covid first appeared on the seen my Norweign cruise salesperson (David), was trying to convince me that Covid was not as bad as the news was making it out to be, I said to him, Bro, are you not watching the news. ...
This cruise was the perfect relief from a year and a half of social isolation. I wanted a safe way to travel and Norweigian provided that peace of mind. All passengers were required to take three different covid tests with a negative result plus provide proof of vaccination. The staff was masked at all times. The precautions at the buffet were excellent. That "washy washy happy happy" line stays ...
We purchased an upgrade to the Haven, NCL's exclusive "ship-within-a-ship" experience. The lack of signage at the not-port-terminal that they used for pre-boarding covid testing had no signage directing people how and where to proceed. The pre-cruise email communications that most folks received regarding the Bermuda Travel Authorities requirements didn't arrive until the day prior to departure. ...
had terrible service at bars. bar tenders worked hard, but needed help to keep up.
Drink package extremely too high. traveling friend did not drink, but was forced to pay $1,700 for both if interested. I just didn't drink that much on cruise. Just ok service at restaurants, even the specialty ones (3). Both cabin beds felt like they had nails poking out of them. Had to take pain pills to get ...
We choose this cruise for the drink and dining packages. Great value. Specialty dining was awesome. Food was excellent and service was exceptional . Main dining was typical. Service was slow and wait staff unattractive. Nice variety on buffet. It was fresh and well maintained. Norwegian does lack in late night dining options. Only one 24 hour food option for the whole ship. Hard to get into dining ...
choose this cruise because it fit our timeline and location. to begin with embarkation was 2.5 hr in to get to desk to get on the ship. the line was close to a mile along. parking for the cruise was $20 a day to park our car .once on the ship cabin was fine and went to supper on the 1st night ... seated in the aisle to go to the kitchen in the taste dining area and supper for that evening took 2 ...
We have been on 10 cruises and this ship was the largest. 4000 people and we did not notice it to be overcrowded in any one place with the exception of O'Sheehans on one day following an excursion. Book your reservations to activities early; ie specialty restaurants and shows . This will save you from aggravation later. The cruise was very enjoyable in many ways. We noticed there were only one ...
This cruise was chosen by my sister. There were 8 of us on this cruise and we all enjoyed it. We went deep sea fishing in Roatan, which turned out to be a dud. Nit a bite, not a nibble, and the boat had only 4 poles out for the 6 people on board. I felt we should have gotten something, a voucher for onboard gambling, a dinner or something. I know there is no guarantee you will catch fish,but these ...
The breakaway is a Beautiful ship with a wonderful crew The speciality restaurants were all outstanding
Both the food and the service! We enjoyed the waterfront area both during dining service and just as a quiet place to read during the day. The garden Cafe was clean with a good selection of foods.
We had a balcony port aft. 9th deck. The room was good but the bed was in need of ...