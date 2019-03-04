  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
New Orleans to the USA Cruise Reviews

4.2
Very Good
98 reviews

1-10 of 98 New Orleans to the USA Cruise Reviews

A perfect trip on the American Countess

Review for American Countess to U.S.A.

Countess Cruiser avatar

Countess Cruiser

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Although my wife and I are seasoned travelers, we were delighted at the opportunity to take our first-ever cruise on AQSC’s newest jewel to her crown: the American Countess. With high expectations, we embarked in late March for a 5-night trip out of New Orleans bound for Memphis. Summary? We were thrilled with every single aspect of this trip, one which exceeded our hopes far beyond our capacity ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2021

American Duchess Mar. 9th,2020

Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

sleigh11 avatar

sleigh11

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

We recently cruised on the American Duchess during the March 9th sailing. The schedule had multiple changes from the ports we were originally scheduled to visit. Though we were disappointed about the changes, the staff were very professional and the shore excursions person on board worked very hard to make sure our land experience was still top notch. Tours were well organized, and we really ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Christmas on the Harmony

Review for American Harmony to U.S.A.

jama27 avatar

jama27

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

We choose this cruise #1 because it sailed Christmas week. This was our 8th cruise on American Cruise Lines (ACL). The Harmony was launched in 2019. It had many lounges small and large to use. The ship was decorated beautifully for Christmas. The management team was great, always accommodating and always smiling. Courtney was our cruise director and she was always smiling no matter the time ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Great river cruise - don't worry about negative reviews

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

tarzanterri avatar

tarzanterri

6-10 Cruises

This was our second river cruise - the first was a few years ago down the Danube in August. The American Queen is a very special ship,not only because of the beautiful furnishings, collectibles and artwork which is abundant, but because of the paddlewheel. Its power is ever present, and is mesmerizing. Visits to the engine room are encouraged. We cruised from New Orleans to Memphis. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Big Disappointment

Review for America to U.S.A.

FrenchNewOrleans avatar

FrenchNewOrleans

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

My wife and I did the three week Complete Mississippi cruise with American Cruise Line on August 3, 2019 and we were greatly disappointed. We spent two nights at the Intercontinental Hotel in New Orleans prior to the cruise which were fine. The reception staff was very helpful and friendly, especially Sarah. When we arrived on the boat, the entranceway and corridors smelled of must and mold. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

A Cruise on a Five Star Ship that turned out to be a Cruise on a 3 Star Ship

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

cesaltz avatar

cesaltz

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We (my wife, myself, my daughter and her spouse) had always wanted to try a US Cruise Ship on the Mississippi River, We started at New Orleans and traveled to Menmphis, the hotel the ship chose was a part of the pre trip was excellent and we actually booked it via separate reservations a day early, The room on board was nice, however our steward was at best poor, in fact the ship changed him ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Mississippi River cruise

Review for Queen of the Mississippi to U.S.A.

Meadon avatar

Meadon

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Cruise began in New Orleans (on my bucket list) and we went on a Wednesday and our cruise didn’t begin until Saturday, so we had time to see NOLA or a couple of days. The French Quarter was having a music festival so it was packed with people, but some of the food vendors had some delicious food. We boarded the ship Saturday AM and got underway at 1:00 PM heading towards Memphis, with various ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Exceeded My Expectations

Review for American Duchess to U.S.A.

joek avatar

joek

10+ Cruises

Age 90s

Entire boat was reserved for Road Scholar members for this cruise. Instead of the standard one day stay in New Orleans with tours, Road Scholar had two before boarding. The food and service was outstanding, either in the Main Dining Room with a very good selections or in the Grill Room/Terrace buffet. Most of us chose the Main Dining Room for dinner, wine and beer is included with dinner. and ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cruising the Lower Mississippi

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

Susie Ohio avatar

Susie Ohio

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

I was invited to join friends on this cruise. New Orleans is a great place to visit pre-cruise. Our hotel was within walking distance of many attractions. Cabin was small but compact, clean and orderly. The bathroom was good size and the walkin shower excellent. Amenities included were shampoo, lotion, shower gel, nice size bar of hand soap. The food was plentiful, many choices, and of ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Excellent Experience on the American Queen

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

Traveler711 avatar

Traveler711

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

We sailed on the American Queen from New Orleans to Memphis in March of 2019. Due to mother nature the river was too high on the river when we sailed. The American Queen had to make a few adjustments from our original itinerary. However, this process seemed to be done very well. We were notified in advance of what would be changing before getting on the boat, and still were able to see ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

