Nassau to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
58 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 58 Nassau to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

First Sailing Let Down!

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

Daisy Duck6 avatar

Daisy Duck6

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We wanted to participate in the first sailing, shame on us for assuming it would be special. We went in knowing there would be kinks but as a family we were treated like lepers. We all tested negative, the teens multiple times but still identified them with bands to make sure we were treated accordingly. Our dining team couldn't have spent any less time with us, so much money to be so ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Traveled with children

Beautiful ship; be prepared for upcharges

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Bahamas

chitowncpa avatar

chitowncpa

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Let me preface this review by stating that I am not a seasoned cruise traveler (and don’t know whether I will ever be one), but I approached this adventure with an open mind, eager to see what all the fuss is about. I now live in Fort Lauderdale and on a daily basis, I watch from my balcony as the cruise ships arrive and depart Port Everglades. I decided it was time I got on one of them again. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

Don't be fooled into going cruising on the Empress of the Seas.

Review for Empress of the Seas to Bahamas

BethBuchek avatar

BethBuchek

First Time Cruiser

Age 40s

If you are considering cruising with Royal Caribbean, beware the Empress of the Seas. While all of the staff and crew were friendly and professional, the actual ship was tired and dated. Areas are clean, but in need of renovation. Our cabin felt more like we were in a mobile home. Because this is RC's smallest ship there was quite a bit of rocking. My husband was seasick for 2 of our 4 days. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Empress Seas

Review for Empress of the Seas to Bahamas

John333333 avatar

John333333

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Empress of the Seas 1/17. Pool is way too small, 3 hot tubs overrun by kids eating and drinking and no supervision. Service at breakfast one day horrible otherwise good. Food quality is just ok. The food in paid restaurant-onboard excellent though. Older ship with smaller staterooms. First ship Iwas ever on whenstill the Nordic Empress 20 plus years ago. Lots of improvement investments but mostly ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2017

Ready to do it again!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Bahamas

ontheoceanblue avatar

ontheoceanblue

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

The ship is absolutely beautiful. The Christmas decor was a nice touch. The food was delicious and the selection was outstanding day and night. The activities and excursions were exciting and fun. The staff was friendly and helpful. Everything was wonderful from start to finish. There was something available for everyone no matter the age. Went to the Bahamas and rode ATV's in the jungle of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Unimpressed & Disappointed!!!

Review for Empress of the Seas to Bahamas

AMP72 avatar

AMP72

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Short review - You get what you pay for! We didnt pay the top RCI dollars for their mega ships so we cant complain too much about it. Its a very small ship and maybe the worst of the RCI family. If you don't like to walk too far and don't mind plumbing problems and noise issues, then it the one for you. Also, being a smaller ship the staff knew almost everyone in our table by their names and gave ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Traveled with children

Not worth the extra cost!

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

texanblondie avatar

texanblondie

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

The restaurants were not worth the extra cost. Food was not much different than the dining room. Service was slow and they seemed very over worked. Also, we picked this cruise line for the luxury and I actually thought Carnival is better. There were a lot of elderly people on this cruise. Music only played a few hours a day. Not a lot of activities unless you were 5 years old or a young ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Disappointed.

Review for Carnival Magic to Bahamas

Elkmont7 avatar

Elkmont7

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Food A. To many people to serve at one time at buffets. B. Disappointed because Guy's famous Bar-B- Que was only opened for one day of the entire 5 days and for 2 and a half hours at that. Never did get to sample his wonderful prepared pork we had heard about. His hamburgers were the best I have ever tasted in my life. Loved his fries also. C. We had anytime dining. We have chose this ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2016

Cabin Type: Interior

Great Cruise!!!

Review for Carnival Victory to Bahamas

id76bell avatar

id76bell

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

This was a great time and great memories!! Food was good, entertainment was good! Ship was clean, staff was friendly!! It did get crowded on at sea day but there was places to go that wasn't so crowded. We got up early every day and walked the ship when it was quite. Truly a great trip! This was my parents first trip and they loved it. Dinner was very good in the dining room. Lunch could get ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2016

Cabin Type: Balcony

Victory August 4-7 2016

Review for Carnival Victory to Bahamas

Neals6 avatar

Neals6

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

There was a party of 11 of us.I choose this cruise because it would be a quick one for my grands before school started back. My grands are ages 15 - 8. Our first day I never met the room steward. I had to call for ice to use for my insulin. He bought me a bucket with a hole in it and when we returned from dinner ice had melted and the floor was wet,the counter and the water had ran in one of the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2016

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

