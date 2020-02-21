The MSC Meraviglia was amazing. The Covid-19 protocols made us feel safe while enjoying the ship, shows, pool and food. I can honestly say the changes are a "Reflection of the times" not of MSC. Wherever we went the crew greeted us with a smile and attention. Yes, there was social distancing and masking requirements. Regardless, we were able to disconnect from the world and regain sanity, during ...
The ship is huge, beautiful and well decorated. We had an inside cabin, which was about the same size as on any cruise line, but there were only two very small drawers and we had to ask for Kleenex. There was no coffee cream and the "juice" as flavored water although you could get real juice from the bar waiters who circulate in the buffet area. The entertainment was mediocre although there were ...
I find myself disappointed in all the negative reviews. We have gone on about 10 cruises, with RCL, NCL, Carnival and last March for the first time on Seaside. We enjoyed Seaside so much booked again this March. Although the cruise was a bit out of the ordinary because of Covid-19, I feel we can give it an accurate review, having been on it two years in a row, a first for us.
First off, the ...
Well first of all I want to say that the Coronavirus did not impact our cruise whatsoever. We didn't even know about the chaos at home until we disembarked from our cruise on March 14.
We booked this "spring break" cruise with the intention of giving our two granddaughters a new experience. It was a new experience for them. My husband and I normally cruise on Royal Caribbean and this was our ...
This was our 4th cruise with MSC and again I checked reviews to see about our ship and what people had to say. We were on the sister ship last year in Europe and it was excellent. My only complaint about this ship is that it is so similar to the Seaview it was almost like being on the same ship twice. Which just took away from the initial exploring but since we were with our daughter (21) and ...
We did not listen to all of the bad reviews. Next time we will. Food bland and terrible. Menu never changed. Buffet worst ever. Room so small you could not unpack or move around.
Workers on the ship so be tried but the ones in charge could have cared less about our problems or comfort level. We have been on many cruises and this one we could not wait to get off the ship and go home. ...
We chose this ship because of the price and itinerary.
Embarkation and disembark went well. For disembark we met in the theater, sat with our color assignment and we're escorted directly along to our luggage and transfer shuttle.
We booked an inside cabin and found it quite spacious compared to other ships we were on.
We ate at the main dining room twice and the deck 8 buffet for ...
Beautiful decor but bad design. Front of ship is off limits unless you paid extra to be in their elite class. Ship had many passages to nowhere. Our cabin steward was above average which was only good part of cruise. Cabin size was ok but then I had a handicapped room which was probably a little larger. Constant noise in cabin all night long. Food was barely passable--not American fare; ...
Review of the annual Holistic Cruise from Feb. 21 - 28th. No, I'm not Holistic, see last paragraph. My 1st MSC Cruise was the 11 night over New Years. We had so much fun (see that review) that we had to go again before the ship left the U.S. this March for a year. I have to be honest, I picked the Divina again because I've never in our previous 10 cruises seen any ship have the quality of ...
We have taken 6 cruises with 3 different cruise lines, This was our least favourite for multiple reasons
MSC and our travel agent failed to inform us that there would be 2000 vegan cruisers on this cruise and they would be taking 100% of the early dining. All other passengers were restricted to 8:30 p.m. dining. ( really who eats a meal at 8:30 p.m.? !!!! )
All of our documentation ...