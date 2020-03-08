  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Miami to the Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
9064 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 9,064 Miami to the Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Something for all...

Review for Norwegian Escape to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Oconnor
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We bid on and upgrade suite and got it.. it looked the same as a regular suite with double the size balcony and bathroom.. 3 of us in the room so it was comfortable. Mark took care of our room.. he was great and brought us anything we needed right away.. we tipped Mark everyday, which we always do on a cruise, and Mark made sure we were in need of nothing! Great experience.. We were traveling ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Had a fabulous time!!

Review for Celebrity Infinity to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rlkleynen
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding. We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Armonia and the Coronavirus

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Trekkie217
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise for the promo. EZ drink package, wifi and OBC. We flew directly to Miami on sailing date and were met at the airport by shuttled arranged by MSC. It was a short ride to the port and we were checking in very shortly. \ We found the Armonia to be a very well organized ship. We found our cabin (we had booked Interior Guaranteed} and were upgraded to an Oceanview. The cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Excellent ship and phenomenal entertainment staff

Review for MSC Armonia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
rnweide
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Definitely a more European feel, so maybe not suitable for American families with young kids. The food was wonderful with a buffet running most of the day and several dining rooms. We were in the Marco Polo dining room which had amazing and tasty food each night. The waitstaff doesn't bend over backwards for their guests, which I assure all you boomers is not actually rude, and a lot of them speak ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Wow but

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jim Raffan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

PROS The ship was incredible Didn’t feel crowded at all even with 6 thousand people on board Lots of room around the pools Lots to do while on board Solarium was nice Led Zepellin cover band was fantastic Ice show was good Aqua show was good Cats was ok Dining room service was good as was our cabin attendant CONS Very loud music made it hard to have a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Interior

Fantastic cruise during the Covid crisis

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
lolajeff
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I chose this cruise because of the date and embarkation port. There was a long wait to board due to inspection of each passport. After that it was smooth and excellent sailing. On the second day the captain announced new policies due to the virus. All restaurant tables were cleared of everything, disposable paper menus were used, and everything was handed to diners by gloved servers. Crew were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Family Oceanview Picture Window

Garry’s comments

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
GarryB
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Heard it was great but honestly it is too big and we don’t smoke and think they should place smoking section anywhere except wher the two main bars on the swimming pools are located. Every time you went to get the over priced drink you had to walk through the smoking area to get it. The beds are terrible, the repair had to be made to our balcony door because of wind noise. It took 3 request ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Another outstanding week in the Yacht Club

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
billwest580
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my third MSC Yacht Club Cruise and my first Solo Cruise. A last minute work conflict prevented my wife from accompanying me this time. We have sailed all the major lines and have determined that the MSC Yacht is the best value and the standard for outstanding service. We have booked another Yacht Club cruise in October 2020. Embarkation was quick and painless. On the ship in about 30 ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Great ship and great staff

Review for Norwegian Pearl to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Where2gonext?
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first ever cruise, and it exceeded our expectations, especially after reading so many peoples' bad reviews. I don't understand what people have to complain about? Every staff member that we talked to were so amazing, and wanting to make sure we were happy. The Whiskey Bar on Deck 6 had great service, and we got to know Joana and Jia the servers, and they always had a smile for us ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Obstructed Oceanview

Worse than expected.

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ralph413
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I'm an avid cruiser being on at least 40 Cruise's since 1983. Having cruised on RCCL (diamond member), Princess, Carnival, NCL, HAL, Celebrity, Red Boat, Admiral I have a reasonable idea what makes for a good cruise. I booked an inside cabin and pre purchased the Thermal Spa pass in place of a balcony. This usually works out great on NCL and Holland since they have great spas with large window ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Find a cruise

Reviews for Other Cruise Ships from Miami to the Western Caribbean
Miami to the Western Caribbean Marina Cruise Reviews
Miami to the Western Caribbean Marina Cruise Reviews
Miami to the Western Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Miami to the Western Caribbean Regatta Cruise Reviews
Miami to the Western Caribbean Seven Seas Mariner Cruise Reviews
Miami to the Western Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.