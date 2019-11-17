Review for Norwegian Breakaway to Caribbean - Western

First let me say we love cruising and although we didn't like this Norwegian cruise as much as our experiences with Carnival, we did still enjoy it. We've always cruised on Carnival so yes we're a little partial to them but as I mentioned we love cruising and this one was a free offer from work so we decided to take it to see what another cruise line was like. It's obvious to me after reading many ...