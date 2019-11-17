"The embarkation process to get on the ship was great, very fast and efficient. The disembarkation process was ridiculous and unorganized, some workers would split the main line into lines only to get to a bottle..."Read More
I wanted to visit Costa Costa Maya and Belize. I was looking forward to see the Ruinas Mayas. We had a wonderful cruise and we feel to not enough time to see and enjoyed all the activities that the ship offer to the cruisers. from the weather to the food, drinks, music and service everything was great. The cabin was clean and very comfortable like in my previous cruises. The staff is very ...
This was the 19th cruise for my wife and I, and out third for NCL. Previously, we sailed on the Escape and Pride of America. As we live in the Central Florida area, we did not fly or stay at a hotel before joining the Breakaway. We sailed with family (all adults) and a family friend, who was new to cruising.
I hate to start on a bad note, but embarkation was a mess. It took over an hour to ...
This was my 5th cruise but first time with Norwegian. It was not very enjoyable. The ship was absolutely packed and there was not enough staff to accommodate. Sometimes we had to wait 30 minutes for a drink. The shows that were ‘complimentary’ were all sold out. That’s another thing, on other cruise line’s once you’re on the ship, you’re entitled to all the entertainment and most of the bars ...
The embarkation process to get on the ship was great, very fast and efficient. The disembarkation process was ridiculous and unorganized, some workers would split the main line into lines only to get to a bottle neck where they merged the two back together which took so much longer. We ate at 3 specialty dining locations (cagneys steak, le bistro and teppanyaki), le bistro and teppanyaki were ...
The good: we loved the Breakaway. The shows were great, and the live music was the best we have ever experienced. Ship was clean, and the service was excellent for the most part. When you factor in Norwegian’s drink package that was included even with an inside stateroom, the bang for your buck is amazing.
The not as good: the bartenders were usually overwhelmed on such a large boat. They ...
First let me say we love cruising and although we didn't like this Norwegian cruise as much as our experiences with Carnival, we did still enjoy it. We've always cruised on Carnival so yes we're a little partial to them but as I mentioned we love cruising and this one was a free offer from work so we decided to take it to see what another cruise line was like. It's obvious to me after reading many ...
This is a very bad ship if you don't enjoy the smell of cigarette smoke. Inside the ship, the casino (where smoking is allowed most times) is centrally located with lots of open area to many other decks. The result is it reeks of cigarette smoke all throughout the center of the ship, even if you are not on the casino deck. Outside the ship, they have a special smoking area RIGHT NEXT TO THE ...
We thought Norwegian would be a cut above our typical Carnival cruise. We are all over 40, and seasoned travelers. We were sadly disappointed. The food was awful, I mean awful. I mean all of it was either bland, burnt or undercooked in ever place we dined. Carnival has MUCH better food! The only good food was at the Japanese Hibachi restaurant. The bar drinks were watered down and the lines ...
My husband and I have traveled on several cruise ships and we went on our first Norwegian Cruise last week (The breakaway). We were looking forward to our vacation but ended up very disappointed.
From the first day we experienced terrible customer service. The bartenders we so unfriendly at several of the bars we had visited that we decided to just not go. One of the gentleman even made a ...
We chose this cruise because it was the only cruise that was perfectly aligned with our departure and arrival needs, and the Breakaway is a ship I have wanted to check out! While the majority of this review is good, there are some negative parts too and I will share it all!
I'll break down the review into parts so you can quickly find what you need:
EMBARKATION:
We arrived in Miami the ...