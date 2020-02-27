We had a junior suite so we bypassed a very long line. They uploaded our vaccine cards and passports and we were on the ship within 10 minutes with our vaccine bracelets that we had to wear at all times. We used the Royal app and reviewed the muster drill on it so as soon as we boarded they sent us to the muster station to go over a few things and then gave us a sticker to put on our sea pass card ...
This trip was booked in November as a quick girl's trip. We had never tried MSC before and they were offering great prices as they were new to the US market.
With COVID 19 just starting to hit headlines we weren't sure what to expect since other cruises were started to show cases and quarantines, but we decided to make a go of it anyway!
We flew in the morning of the cruise and arrived in ...
This was one of the last cruises before the COVID-19 outbreak took down the cruise lines. I was not on spring break--I'm an actual, real adult that doesn't need to get drunk and vomit all over a cruise ship. The college idiots overran all public areas day and night and were very noisy in the stateroom areas all night long. Despite complaints, the ship staff made no attempts to control them. ...
Negatives:
Spring break cruise, my MISTAKE. Screaming, drinking, banging on doors in the middle of the night, singing " coronavirus in the hallways" at 3am. Watched a couple of spring breakers who coughed without covering mouth and/or putting head into sleeve or anything more than one time, tried to avoid them as much as possible. Lesson learned!
The balcony staterooms have been ...
Dinner in main dining room - Excellent. We made our reservations the night before, or the morning of the same day of dining. Overall the food was very good. Service was great. Upon learning of dietary restrictions, the staff went extremely above and beyond to make sure my needs were met. Prime rib cooked to perfection.
Lunch as Mexican Bar - (included) - a great place to grab a meal or a ...
Even upgrading to Aqua Class Didn't help. Room service didn't answer the phone!; Canyon Ranch spa was not near as advertised, it was dirty and smelly, and service was non-existent.
Complaints wire answered with: You call room service and just let it ring: what do you expect when there's only one person answering the phone.
Security procedures coming back onboard really killed the moment, ...
I have sailed with many other cruise lines and even NCL prior to this multiple times. The experience back then was a great experience. It appears to me that NCL has made some changes not for the good over time. The service was horrible, people unfriendly, no servers on the pool deck, hour waits to get a drink, embarkation was more than painful, etc. This was a complete waste of hard earned ...
Embarkation- was the worst experience out of my 27 cruises. Since the cruise was departing at 4 we were advised to get there 2 hours before departure. We arrived around
1 pm and the lines were around the outside terminal. We were hearded like sheep, in the mist of the corona virus. I felt like a refugee in Elis island after ww 2. People coughing in lines with probably 300-500 passengers. ...
The ship felt brand new. The carpet was in great shape, no wear showing anywhere noticeable. We were in cabin 10153 which was wheelchair accessible. It had enough room for 4 guests and my wheelchair/scooter. Our cabin steward Patricia was very nice and we left her notes for things, which she took care of.
Lots of American plugs in the cabin. FINALLY!!! The cruise industry may be waking ...
This was our 39 th cruise, 8th NCL, 6 th Haven. I read the reviews before booking and didn’t have high expectations however I did expect more being in the Haven. Let me start by saying when arriving at the port there were no Haven reps so we got in the very long security line while my husband went up to find someone to ask, about 15 mins later he came and got us and a guy took us through the ...