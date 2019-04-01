We'd been on ACL once before & knew it was mucho dinero, but wanted to do Memphis-Nashville Music Cruise. This is the 1st yr ACL has attempted this route, & omigosh, the timing needs improvement! The brochure isn't nearly clear enough that you hafta get there EARLY to see the music sites in either town.
They offer Graceland pre-cruise ($$$), but no Sun Studio or Memphis Rock & Soul tours, etc. ...
Pre-cruise:
We arrived in Memphis a day before the boat was to depart and stayed at the Riverboat Company hotel, the downtown Sheraton. In spite of having read a few negative reviews, we were well pleased with the hospitality shown us by the staff from our first greeting by the bellmen, front desk staff, early check in provided, service in the restaurant for dinner (on our own), and the comfort ...
In December of 2019, I had been fortunate to have an absolutely amazing trip aboard the American Duchess. We had sailed from Memphis to New Orleans, and although there were only 100 people or so on board, everything felt lively and populated, but not overly populated like on an ocean-going cruise ship.
The boat had Christmas theming since it was the holidays, and everything felt warm and ...
Sometimes, the best way to gauge a company's commitment to customer service is to experience mishaps and witness how the crew and company react.
We were on the December 2 sailing from Memphis to Nashville on the American Duchess. The first issue occurred when one of the propellers malfunctioned. We were immediately given this information and were also informed that we were going to have to ...
We booked both a pre-cruise stay in Memphis and a post-cruise stay in New Orleans. They were great. We made use of the trolley passes in Memphis and visited several of the included attractions. The Sheraton hotel in Memphis was very nice. We appreciated that we could check in for the cruise at the hotel. Great idea!
The cruise started out great. Soon we started to hear that guests were sick ...
Our first introduction to American river travel was on the American Queen, and our journey did not disappoint. In fact, our voyage on the American Queen wasn’t just my first river cruise… it was my first cruise ever. Overall, I would rate both this boat and our experience a 5/5.
When we arrived at the dock of the boat, we were a bit awe-struck. The paddlewheeler was unlike anything we had ever ...
We love American Cruise Lines and delighted to sail on newest boat Harmony. Absolutely fabulous boat, superior crew and service. Our fourth trip on this line and we signed up for another ACL destination in 2020. Seamless operation from embarkation until disembarkation. Spacious and well appointed cabins, excellent entertainment, service and all around fun time. Immaculately maintained at all ...
In June 2019, my wife and I took the American Queen paddle wheeler on a one-week trip down the Mississippi River. Trip went from Memphis to New Orleans (the Deep South).
I rate this trip as an overall 5 (on a scale of 5), based on its distinctive niche for educational travel.
The Mississippi River is America’s other “Route 66.” You can see it from shore by driving yourself along the Great ...
~~~April 25th – May 4th, 2019~~~
Yesterday’s flights from Orange County Airport, first to DFW and then on to Memphis, were surprisingly pleasant with little turbulence. Evidently, the flight to DFW was a day after a severe weather day there, and the late afternoon flight on into Memphis followed a morning of severe weather there. So, I lucked out! My flight from DFW to Memphis was delayed ...
This cruise was chosen by a neighbor in my community, Sun City Palm Desert California, who organizes group trips. I was fortunate to be invited to join the group, and because I was cruising without my husband (who stayed at home with our dog), I was paired with a roommate who is also a neighbor in our community. There were 34 people in our group.
The cruise we were on is the Lower Mississippi ...