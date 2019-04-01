Review for American Queen to North America River

Our first introduction to American river travel was on the American Queen, and our journey did not disappoint. In fact, our voyage on the American Queen wasn’t just my first river cruise… it was my first cruise ever. Overall, I would rate both this boat and our experience a 5/5. When we arrived at the dock of the boat, we were a bit awe-struck. The paddlewheeler was unlike anything we had ever ...