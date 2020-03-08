We recently did the 13-night Wyndham to Broome "Kimberley Ultimate" cruise on True North travelling "River Class" (the mid-level of 3 options). We had done the identical trip twice before (2014 & 2017) at the same time of year on a smaller (18 guest) top quality vessel but True North simply outshone our earlier trips in every way. The suites are luxurious (we could not fault a single thing), the ...
You go through Quito/Guayaquil Ecuador to Baltra or San Cristbol to catch the boat.
This is not a luxury cruise. It’s an adventure cruise. Evolution was a leap of fate as finding specific reviews of individual boats was lacking & after a 1 ½ yrs of research I ran across a review that said the staff & guides are what’s important in Galapagos and it was 100% right. The Naturalists and the ...
I simply booked the cruise to Croatia because it was one of the only possible options to go on a cruise and there was no single supplement. Being Belgian the French language was not a problem at all . In view of the actual pandemic great care was given to the medical aspect , passengers had to send quite a long and detailled questionnaire , partly to be filled in by your own GP. Also a covid test ...
I travelled with Ponant to Antarctica in January 2020 with my Son, aboard Le Soleal on the 11 day “Emblematic Antarctica”, this being my first cruise with Ponant.
From first contact with Ponant’s Australian office, which is located in Sydney, it was apparent that the standard of customer service was going to be impeccable. This was demonstrated by being able to speak with the same staff ...
Our cruise was round the (Portuguese) Cape Verde islands off the coast of west Africa. After four days the captain told us that we had been ordered back to port due to the impact of the corona virus outbreak. We returned to Sal where we were anchored off shore for the next five days. The captain and crew worked tirelessly to ensure that we felt completely safe and reassured during a difficult and ...
I had never been on a curnard cruise before and have been put off by rumours that they are quite formal cruises. However I booked the cruise just a couple of days out before embarktation at a ridiculous price. So let's on the cruise
Overall I can discount a.lot of the critiscim i read on the formality of curnard although on gala nights there is a need to dress up.
From boarding the ship and ...
First time on Cunard, we were supposed to do back to back cruises from Sydney but the New Zealand cruise was cancelled due to the virus.
The six day cruise itself was lovely, free from any dramas and we formed some lovely connections with the staff. Our room was the cleanest of any cruises we have ever been on, well done Cunard. Loved walking into a room where I don’t immediately think I had ...
Booked this on board QM2 when the QE's Asian itineraries were all scrapped. Crazy cheap price made this unmissable.
Compared to the QM2 this is the inferior ship in almost every single area.
The vaunted decoration of the ship looked a bit tacky, a bit Vegas casino, the public rooms felt cramped and crowded. You can't walk to the front of the ship, the gym seems tired.
What most surprised ...
We chose this cruise as have never been on Cunard before. As it tied in with our time frame, was a good deal and no Princess cruises available, we wanted to experience it.
We are Elite Princess travellers with 23 cruises already taken, so had a lot to compare.
Embarkation without priority was very quick and smooth.. surprising with virus scares.(filled in form, had temperature taken, ...
This cruise was influenced by politics from its start. Travel to Cuba was banned, so Oceania substituted other Caribbean islands from the original three-city tour. Then, the coronavirus caused a world-wide panic and pandemic.
Measures were instituted aboard the ship to keep everyone safe by limiting access to food and ensuring sanitizers were used regularly before entering restaurants. ...