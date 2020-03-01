  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
2530 reviews

1-10 of 2,530 First-Time Cruisers Cruise Reviews

MSC Meraviglia Restart Review – Lesson Learned: Not for us

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Bahamas

User Avatar
TwoGuysPBC
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Bottom Line: The first restart MSC cruise out of the United States was on Aug 2, 2021. It left from Port of Miami. There were several new COVID related policies in place so we expected some bumps along the way but we had no idea. The cruise was a complete disaster with the overall impression is that we would never go on a MSC cruise again. The cold, awful food at the buffet and MDR was true ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Waiting and waiting and waiting all for a terrible cruise experience

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Bahamas

User Avatar
rhinogrl
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

Be prepared, this review is long but worth the read. We chose this cruise for its great deal that was being offered and we had never tried MSC before. Little did we know that this would a terrible and regretful experience for "a vacation". Embarkation: For starters, spending almost 4 hours just at embarkation was a HORRIBLE way to start a cruise. We got in at 1:30 and waited in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Another outstanding week in the Yacht Club

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
billwest580
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was my third MSC Yacht Club Cruise and my first Solo Cruise. A last minute work conflict prevented my wife from accompanying me this time. We have sailed all the major lines and have determined that the MSC Yacht is the best value and the standard for outstanding service. We have booked another Yacht Club cruise in October 2020. Embarkation was quick and painless. On the ship in about 30 ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Yacht Club Deluxe Suite

Anniversary Cruise

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

User Avatar
Sharenamichele
2-5 Cruises

My husband and I booked this cruise for our anniversary. We wanted to try one of the mega ships and we are glad we chose Harmony of the Seas. There was so much to do and see on Harmony. This cruise was the last cruise before the Covid shut down so we got very lucky. Due to weather our cruise was moved from an Eastern Caribbean Cruise to a Western Caribbean Cruise. Our hope was to visit new ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Worse than expected.

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ralph413
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I'm an avid cruiser being on at least 40 Cruise's since 1983. Having cruised on RCCL (diamond member), Princess, Carnival, NCL, HAL, Celebrity, Red Boat, Admiral I have a reasonable idea what makes for a good cruise. I booked an inside cabin and pre purchased the Thermal Spa pass in place of a balcony. This usually works out great on NCL and Holland since they have great spas with large window ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Loved Harmony of the Seas

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Serenity777
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first big ship. Loved it. We had the key program which was our only disappointment. We got the run around from crew when we asked where key disembark breakfast and gangway was. Communication to key guests is sadly lacking. Its a shame as the program could be great. Coastal kitchen food and service was excellent. As junior suite guests we were allowed to have dinner there but our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

Windy cruising on the Harmony

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
CruiseLunatic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as we wanted to try a more recently built ship. The overall cruise was good. No real show stoppers, but there was some concerns. Embarkation was absolutely perfect. We never stopped moving from our shuttle to inside the ship. While on the subject, the disembarkation was the fastest ever. This new facial recognition for those with passports was so fast I was concerned it ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Lots to do! Will be sailing this ship again!

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Lkmarx
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Our friends recommended HOS. We had an amazing time with our two teen daughters and group of friends which consisted of 4 other families. The weather/wind is beyond the control of the captain. We didn’t get to port at Costa Maya because of the high winds that day and there were a few times of rough seas. Will never do a sailing for Roatan again. That port was over crowded and not ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Traveled with children

Spring Break 2020 on MSC Meraviglia

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
jillmpauly
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We choose this cruise because of the beautiful ship, price and itinerary. Embarkation and disembarkation were very smooth. We were able to board the ship at the time of our scheduled arrival. The disembarkation was amazing. We could stay in our rooms until 8:00am and then had access to a full buffet breakfast. We could also go anywhere on the ship until it was time to get off. The ship was ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Balcony Stateroom

Traveled with children

Great Ship

Review for MSC Meraviglia to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
FredCFL
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We like MSC, wanted to try the new ship and was not disappointed (except for cancelling Ocean Cay but can't do anything about the weather). In spite of some reviews, the crew is friendly and accomodating, there is toilet paper, tissues, and washcloths, food is as good or better than most cruise lines, the buffet has a lot of variety. It's a personal thing, but wish that MSC did not stray from ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Balcony Stateroom

Find a cruise

