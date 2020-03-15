Hi folks,
two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
Right now, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic there isn't much of a choice. I live in Dusseldorf, Germany. Started cruising in 2013 and just celebrating my 50th cruise. The well-known cruise line AIDA failed due to lack of permission of its registry country Italy and Corona positive crew members. It seemed that TUI Cruises was doing better.
The planned itinerary - from Hamburg (Mein Schiff ...
TUI Mein Schiff Cruises is a nice cruise line, but not for everyone.
I had the pleasure of participating in a historic event. The July 24 2020 cruise aboard the Mein Schiff 2 was the first large ship cruise after the coronavirus lockdown in the world. Here I must admit that the TUI did a great job with the new safety measures. Muster Drill was conducted in small groups, the crew checked the ...
I don’t think I’ll ever do the Hurtigruten again. First it was very expensive, over 5000 kr per person for a 36 hour trip from Bergen to Trondheim going through Geiranger. We ordered the Arctic Superior room which was twice as expensive as a standard room, but it just had a round port window. It was no better than standard rooms on a normal cruise ship. The Hurtigruten shouldn’t be thought of ...
We had a balcony cabin on deck 8 and joined the Costa Victoria in Dubai. Overall we were very happy with the ship, the food and the customer service. The ship went into lockdown after a passenger was diagnosed with CoV19. Costa looked after passengers and crew very well in unprecdented circumstances for this century. The ship is appropriate for the fare charged. It is not the latest, biggest, most ...
Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy.
Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
we were lucky this must have been the last cruise during the virus outbreak, for those people that could not get to the cruise because of sickness I am very sorry, for those who changed their minds and got a flight home what a treat you missed, it was like new years eve every day, the weather on the crossing could not have been better, the entertainment was fantastic the crew were wonderful and ...
This was our third trip on voyager and we felt that due to the corona virus issues we should have been kept far more informed than we were. Seven sea days was a joke especially as the ship could have returned to Australian port prior to the 14 day self isolation bane was brought in. Our junior suite was certainly not what I would have called clean let alone sanitised. We regularly had no room ...
Chose cruise for stops.
Excellent time crew excellent travel during Coronavirus craziness endless cleaning on ship they really made us feel safe.
Captain made decisions not to port in port Rico due to uncertainty!
Sailed up to Cape Canaveral embarkation was fairly smothered considering circumstances!! provided transport to air port and we were not charged anything extra for extra days ...
daughter and son in law gave us the cruise as a gift
food was excellent
weather was great
southern caribbean was fun as we had not been there in a while
the ship was immaculately clean
music was good and the tours were well timed, no waiting
saw the mount Gay rum factory and tasted all the rums
spoke a little French on a couple of the islands
went to Mass on one on Sunday ...