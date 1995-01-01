  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Dover Shore Excursion Reviews

White Cliffs of Dover (Photo: Peter Smith)

Popular Things to Do in Dover

Find Things to Do in Dover on Viator

1
Canterbury
2
Historical Canterbury and Cathedral
3
Gardens of England with Historical Steam Train
4
London On Your Own
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.