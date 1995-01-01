  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Ketchikan Shore Excursion Reviews

Ketchikan, Alaska (Photo: Brian Lasenby/Shutterstock)

Find Things to Do in Ketchikan on Viator

1
Lumberjack Show
2
Misty Fjords Flightseeing
3
Duck Tour
4
Wilderness Tour & Crab Feast
5
Bering Sea Crab Fisherman's Tour
6
Totem Bight State Park
7
Misty Fjords Wilderness Cruise
8
Saxman Native Village
9
Rainforest Hike
10
Fishing
11
Flightseeing
12
Zip-lining
13
Lighthouses, Totems and Eagles
14
City Tour
15
Kayaking
16
Wildlife Sanctuary
17
Zodiac Boat
18
Adventure Kart Expedition
19
Potlatch Park
20
Trolley Tour
21
Ketchikan On Our Own
22
Snorkeling
23
Wildlife Cruise
24
Canoeing
25
Jeep Tour
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.