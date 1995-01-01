  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Boston Shore Excursion Reviews

Boston (Photo:Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Find Things to Do in Boston on Viator

1
City Tour
2
Trolley Tour
3
Old Town Trolley Tour
4
Duck Tour
5
Freedom Trail Walking Tour
6
Lexington and Concord
7
Historic Boston & Cambridge Walking Tour
8
Kennedy Library
9
Boston by Land & Sea
10
Harbor Cruise
11
Historic Salem & Witch Museum
12
Faneuil Hall & Quincy Marketplace
13
Fenway Park
14
Quincy Marketplace
15
Culinary Tour
16
North End Tour
17
Bicycle Tour
18
Cheers
19
Harvard Square Tour
20
Public Garden Tour
21
The American Revolution Revisited
22
Whale Watching
23
Witch Museum
24
Beacon Hill Walking Tour
25
Plymouth Rock
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Australia Cruises
Caribbean Cruises
Cruises from Sydney
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.