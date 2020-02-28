I had the chance to take part in the first cruise of Msc Seaside after a fourteen-month break. Although generally I am quite satisfied I have to admit that there are some things that disappointed me a lot.
Regarding the Covid regulations, the same rules apply on Seaside as on Grandiosa. All passengers must have a negative covid test, another test is performed at the terminal. Everyone must ...
I don't understand why people are so afraid of cruises. Cruise ships are probably the safest places in the world. I wish all services ashore were so professional in terms of Covid prevention. Before boarding the ship, we had to do two tests, a PCR test in our country and a swab test at the terminal. Body temperature was measured before entering the terminal and on board the ship every day ...
We are belgian frequent cruisers and we couldn't wait any longer to cruise again. So we did.
After a max 72 hours pre cruise covid19 test at home and a new quick covid19 test in Genoa (50 min) it was time for boarding. Embarkation was really quick after a negative test (but we had to stay in numberd groups of app.25 guests)
No rush, because there were only app. 750 !!! guests on board, ...
We chose this cruise for the exciting itinerary. The varied and plentiful ports of call made this a must-cruise for our party of 8. Our flight & embarkation were first class. Our cabin was spotless & our cabin boys made us feel welcome. The food & drink we got on board were very good. We were looked after by Khalek in the main restaurant & nothing was too much trouble. We found the bars at night ...
We have not cruised with MSC before, only RCCL, but as Grandiosa was the only ship that matched our preferred itinerary at the time period we could have a vacation, this had to be it. We will not cruise MSC again.
It is a beautiful ship, it's sparkling, there's mirrors everywhere, and it's very obvious they are trying to be elegant and luxurious. However, that is just on the surface.
Food: ...
We wanted to try a smaller ship, and in that regard things were good: it's much easier to get around. We'd never been with Saga before and we weren't expecting such a high average age: a senior member of the crew told me the average age in this cruise was 76.
The public areas are nice but the ceilings seem a little low. Great outside verandas at the stern of each deck. The theatre seats are ...
We were disappointed that our embarkation was delayed, the transport was great and we got straight on the ship as they made such a mess of our start, lifeboat drill was put back to 10 pm, so we basically lost our first day on board
We were then told we would not be doing an overnight in Madeira and the whole cruise cut short by a day as the ship needed yet another deep clean they not seem to ...
First cruise with Saga after two excellent Saga touring holidays (US national parks and Borneo)previously.
Chose this cruise because we had never been to the Canaries and that this ship has balconies for all, not available on older Saga ships.
We thought it was more expensive than others but then we were getting taxi to and from Southampton and all inclusive once on board not to mention the ...
We had saved for 2 years for this cruise to celebrate our 35th wedding .Two days before Saga wrote to us to advise the ship had the virus on board so they were doing a deep clean and therefore the cruise was to be delayed by 6 hours.When we got on board they appeared to be taking things very seriously over cleanlious but this was acceptable.We then found that there were no books in the library.no ...
regular cruiser looking for some warmer climes this winter. explorer ship pretty good, food in italian restaurant very good with friendly attentive staff. only used main restaurant twice for breakfast which was just ok. buffet restaurant patchy, soups were pretty good, salads average and main foods average. we do not think the range is as big or as good as 5 years ago. there was a late night snack ...