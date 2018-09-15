Embarkation went smoothly, Senior Officers at the gangway as we boarded, all very welcoming. Found our cabin very easily, well appointed single bed layout, plenty of storage, safe n wardrobes. Settee dresser and chair, tea n coffee making. Slept like a log throughout. Yani our chambermaid introduced herself and looked after ourselves very well. First stop, pool bar, where Julius greeted us and ...
After a slightly stressful summer holiday we booked this 10 night cruise for a relaxing time and to try out Cunard.
Embarkation at Southampton was easy and we were on board in time for lunch in the golden lion pub.
We were incredibly lucky with the weather as for the whole cruise the seas were fairly calm, for November and December in the bay of biscay and near Portugal and southern ...
First time back on Aurora since the refit.
Although we like the modern, larger ships, Aurora seems to draw us in.
We had a fantastic time.
We were allocated early dining on a table for eight. The first night we were alone so bagged the best seats near the window. The following night, 4 others joined us and we couldn't have wished for better table companions. We had some great laughs and ...
I was celebrating a big birthday in April and our wedding anniversary in May so we decided to do something different - we usually do golfing vacations or visit family back in the U.K. So, we chose a 15 day cruise from Port Canaveral finishing in Barcelona. I did extensive research and also found the Roll Call on Cruise Critic invaluable as other passengers had great information to share. There ...
We choose this cruise to celebrate our 40th wedding Anniversary and the special offer price was too attractive to turn down. We were let down by Guest Services in Suffolk regarding this but the staff on board more than made up it. Stephen and Gustie in the Thistle were great. The food was better than expected with lots of choice. Our Cabin stewardess Patti offered service above expected and ...
Previous wonderful experience with Fred Olsen over the past fifteen years. Sadly, will go with them no more unless they get back to their previous excellence. It appears that the ' Bean Counters ' have taken charge. Cruise prices have rocketed by up to 70% ( beware ' Anchor Fares ' you will be second class guests even having to pay a large sum for a couple of clicks on a computer to change your ...
This was our 4th cruise. Our previous 3 cruises were with Royal Caribbean, and although we were reasonably happy with RC, we decided to give Marella cruises a try, because the price was good, and because they were going to ports we wanted to visit.
We were a group of 6 people from 3 generations, all with inside cabins. We had the full board package rather than all inclusive, because we don’t ...
We really loved this Cruise Ship, having been on Majesty, Celebration, Discovery 1 and 2.
All were very good , but we found there wasn't the atmosphere on the Discoveries with the crew that there was on Majesty and Celebration. On Explorer it had all come back wtih the singing and music playing from the crew in the dining room.
We loved our outside cabin and the bathroom had a proper shower ...
Had a lovely time onboard the Explorer, the ship itself was very good and well organised.
The cabin was of the usual cruise ship size but was cleaned to a very high standard.
The food was very good in the many all inclusive/buffet style restaurants onboard.
We went to two of the additional charge restaurants Surf & turf, and Kori la both were excellent and well worth the extra ...
The itinerary interested me, but expectations were low having read earlier reviews. I was attracted by the all-inclusive drinks set-up. My initial reaction having boarded was encouraging, embarkation was handled well and the cabin was clean, if a little scruffy in places. We were able to gaze out of our Deck 9 window between 2 lifeboats, not a problem. Seas were very calm and engine vibration was ...