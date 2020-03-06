I chose this cruise because CCl gave me a great deal.It was the 2nd cruise from fl. by CCL since the sutdown.I have been on about 50 cruises,mostly with CCL& the purpose of this review is not tradional,but rather to compare pre&post covid cruises.I can not comment on embarkation procedures be cause of airline delays(jet blue)I got on the ship at the last minute.I provided I do not I I my ...
I was taking some time off of work , I like to take a cruise every now and again. But with what going on. Its crazy .
This is a really fun ship for family but for going solo its not such a good idea they do not have a single supplements for people who are going solo
I loved Guy's Burger Bar and the people were very nice the buffet food was the same could have been more of a verity ...
If you like the casino it's been seriously downsized. They cut it by about 35% and put in a new game room/ sports bar. There are a grand total of 24 non smoking slot machines in the whole place. If you liked on air, it's gone. Now it's the photo studio. If you liked Sabor mexican restaurant. You guessed it. Also gone and replaced by Izumi. Oh and if you liked the locker rooms with showers, saunas ...
First of all, huge kudos to Carnival for taking very good care of us in these crazy times. They started by giving us a generous OBC per cabin (we had 2 with the kids in a connected room) the Friday before our cruise left on Sunday. It was for staying on the cruise, but we had to cancel 3 days before. So, we were excited about the OBC. They switched out St. Lucia ahead of time since St. Lucia did ...
My Second cruise, Wife's Fourth on Carnival Fascination. Compared to other ships I view while docked in San Juan PR and other islands we stopped at this ship was the smallest, but I wouldn't have known any better because it was only my second cruise. We chose the Southern Caribbean 6 Island 7 day cruise starting out in San Juan PR because for the price and everyday stops at 6 different islands. We ...
This is a mixed review. First before I got some facts about our sailing some general comments. We are Elite Celebrity cruisers and chose this sailing and ship as it was last minute and our options were limited. Sailing out of Puerto Rico was wonderful for us (or so we thought) as we spent two lovely days wandering Old San Juan and going to the Bacardi facility for a tour.
Just got back last Sunday from an 8 day trip on the Horizon (3/15). I have cruised on 35+ cruises and this was my least favorite. Embarkation was a breeze and there was no wait.
We ate in the dining room 6 nights and not once was my meal satisfactory. The entree was always over cooked and dry. The main dining room service was excellent. We at Jiji's one night and it was the best meal of the ...
When it was time for me to board my only choice was to either lose my $3,000 or take a chance and board this ship. Now we’re stuck in rough waters while they take care of a medical emergency, the third one, supposedly not related to the Coronavirus.
Very good experience with Celebrity.
Cruise program was 2 days at sea dep F.L., for Aruba. Due to onboard accident? and illness for one passenger, ship had to return to Miami twice, before setting course south. Due to the delay, Intinerary had to be changed, so we were setting course to Curaçao. Arrived after 4 days at SEA.
Top service onboard. Cayman Island intinerary cancelled. We got ...
Back to port of Miami twice. Itinerary changed and we all recieved onboard credit. We were alton told we would be recieving 25% back on our cruise bill. However it is now May 15th 2 months since we disembarked and have seen nothing refunded. I think 9 weeks is enough time when I was told 4- 6 weeks from customer service at Celebrity. Don’t think I need to chase them ,as they didn’t need to do that ...